Riley Gaines reacts as Nebraska passes resolution with regards to transgender athletes competing in women's sports

Riley Gaines attended the Nebraska government office to witness the bill signing event for the passage of the Stand With Women Act. It has now been legally restricted in Nebraska that transgender athletes won't be allowed to participate in women's sports, and the sex at birth rule has been implemented.
On Wednesday, June 4, Nebraska's governor, Jim Pillen, signed the Legislative Bill 89, the Stand With Women Act, which enforces that students identifying as transgender are restricted from competing in women's sports teams in all K-12 schools and colleges. The sex of the students will now be defined by their sex at birth, with a doctor's note, before participating in single-sex sports.
This new law, initially proposed by State Senator Kathleem Kauth, will come into effect on September 3. During the bill's signing conference, Pillen was joined by Husker athletes and advocates, including Riley Gaines, who has been actively opposing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
Shortly after, Gaines opened up about the bill passage on X, sharing a picture of her and Pillen holding the bill.
"Nebraska officially bans men from women's sports in K-12 schools and colleges! Thank you, @TeamPillen!" she wrote.
Gaines is a former University of Kentucky swimmer known for her bold opinions on transgender athletes participating in women's sports. She also wrote a book to share all her experiences.
Riley Gaines opened up about the best-selling book she released last year
After the upsetting experience in the 2022 NCAA incident, where she couldn't hold her fifth-place trophy after being tied with the trans woman Lia Thomas in the 200m NCAA freestyle championship, Riley Gaines has been one of the most prominent advocates for women's sports.
She also wrote a book, Swimming Against the Current, which became a national bestseller. Recently, she opened up about the launch year, writing an emotional note on Instagram.
"One year ago today, I released a book that became a national best-seller within weeks. Because of YOU — your support, the continued demand, and the ongoing cultural conversation — we’re releasing a brand-new paperback edition of Swimming Against the Current TODAY! To the thousands who have reached out and shared how this book gave you the courage to do the hard or unpopular thing: you can’t begin to know how much that means to me......" wrote Riley Gaines
