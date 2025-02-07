Riley Gaines reacts to the NFL putting a seperate hymn before the customary national anthem

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the controversy around the hymn 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'. Also known as the 'Black National Anthem', the song has been playing at the NFL before the customary national anthem since 2024.

An X user with the username @GuntherEagleman criticized this move and posted on his X timeline:

"There is no need for a Black National Anthem. We have one National Anthem and it’s for everyone! Shame on the NFL!"

Gaines expressed her thoughts by sharing the post on her timeline with the caption:

"I was taught that segregation on the basis of race was called 'racism'. The irony in the NFL implementing & celebrating 'separate but equal'..."

Gaines also shared the update in the NCAA policies regarding student athletes following the executive order signed by President Trump, which bans trans athletes from participating in women's sports. She wrote in her post on her X timeline:

"About time. Now they can work on stripping all records, titles, and honors from men who stole from deserving women."

Apart from the above, Riley Gaines took a jibe at actress Cynthia Nixon's protest in favor of the gender-affirming care operations, which was banned under the executive orders issued recently by President Trump. She also called out popstar and actress Selena Gomez for ignoring the consequences of illegal immigration when the latter protested against the deportation of illegal Mexican immigrants.

Riley Gaines gives her take on three female swimmers suing the NCAA, Ivy League and the Harvard University

Riley Gaines on three female swimmers suing the NCAA, the Ivy League and the Harvard for violating the Title IX rules [Image Source : Getty]

A few days after the US Department of Education announced the restoration of the Title IX provisions in schools and colleges, Riley Gaines reacted to three female swimmers, who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, the Ivy League and the Harvard University. The swimmers accused the three entities of violating the Title IX provisions.

Gaines shared the update on her X timeline as she wrote:

"A new bombshell lawsuit has just been filed by three UPenn swimmers against the Ivy League, Harvard, and the NCAA, citing Title IX violations. More of THIS. Serendipitous timing. It’s due time to hold accountable those who declared womanhood was nothing more than a feeling."

Previously, Riley Gaines had campaigned against the NCAA in early 2024, when she filed a lawsuit along with 15 other athletes, calling out their bias towards trans athletes. She also supported the recent decision by the US government to remove the 'trans' reference from the Department of State's travel websites, as well the decision to restore the Title IX provisions removed by the previous administration led by Joe Biden.

