Riley Gaines slams Imane Khelif for refusing to take gender verification test amid request to compete in upcoming women's boxing championships

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Algerian boxer Imane Khelif refusing to undergo gender verification for the upcoming World Boxing Championships. Khelif had won a gold medal in the women's welterweight category at the Paris Olympics last year.The retired swimmer shared a news report on her X account (formerly Twitter), which mentioned Khelif's latest appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where she asked to be recused from the gender verification test and be allowed to participate in the World Boxing Championships. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Liverpool, England, from September 4 to September 14.Gaines responded to the situation by writing on her X account,&quot;To all those who swear Imane Khelif is a woman: Explain to me why he refuses to take a sex verification test required to compete.&quot;Riley Gaines has been one of the most vocal opponents of Imane Khelif due to the controversy surrounding her gender identity. The Algerian boxer was disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi on similar grounds. However, when IOC took over the administration in 2024, they not only overturned the decision but also allowed Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan to participate at the Paris Olympics, despite criticism from several parties.Riley Gaines reacted to Sophie Cunningham defending her teammate Caitlin ClarkRiley Gaines talks about Sophie Cunningham defending her teammate Caitlin Clark (Image Source: Getty)Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts about WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who plays for the Indiana Fever. Cunningham called out the critics of her teammate, Caitlin Clark, saying that the latter is undoubtedly the face of the league.In a video shared by the Outkick channel on August 12, Cunningham remarked,&quot;It literally like pisses me off when people are like, &quot;she's not the face of the league.&quot; What? When people try to argue that she's not the face of the league, or that the league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s**t.&quot;Gaines backed Cunningham over her statements as she said,&quot;The sad truth about this video that we just watched is that she is the first WNBA Player I have seen to openly say this. Out loud. And not be ashamed in declaring it. Caitlin Clark is the reason we have been talking about the WNBA, hate it or love it, it's true.&quot;Riley Gaines previously backed Sophie Cunningham when she was fined by the WNBA. The Indiana Fever player had called out some referees for their alleged bias in a TikTok video, which didn't sit well with the WNBA administration.