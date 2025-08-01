Roger Federer's On backed athlete Samirah Moody makes an impact on Day 1 of USATF Nationals alongside Sha'carri Richardson

Roger Federer-backed brand ON athlete Samirah Moody made waves at the USA Track and Field Championships on Day 1. The USC Trojans standout athlete finished in third place in 100m heat 1, trailing reigning 100m World champion, Sha'Carri Richardson. Samirah Moody, hailing from a sporting family, began showing her flair on the track from a young age after initially focusing on basketball. She attended the Buckingham Browne &amp; Nichols School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she won the 100m title at the New England Track Club Championships in 2020. She continued amassing wins in the following year and began her college freshman year at the University of Southern California in 2022. At the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships, the 22-year-old won the 100m event in 11.14 seconds. Months after the feat, Moody joined the likes of five other NCAA athletes, Ceili McCabe, Johnny Brackins, Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Max Thomas, and Nathaniel Ezekiel to be signed by the Roger Federer-backed athletic brand, On. In a recent Instagram post, Samirah Moody campaigned for On, promising to write history on the track.&quot;time to write a new chapter with @on&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRepresenting the aforementioned brand, Moody brought her A game to the tracks of the USA Track and Field Championships, where she competed in the 100m and finished third in Heat 1 behind second-finisher and reigning world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson. Earlier this month, Moody was named to the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-America First Team in honor of her impressive resume. Roger-Federer backed ON athlete Samirah Moody talked about how her faith paid off at the 2025 NCAA ChampionshipsMoody at the 65th Mt. San Antonio College Relays - (Source: Getty)Samirah Moody, the USC indoor record holder in the 60m and the 10th on the indoor 200m roster, was a force to be reckoned with at the 2025 Nationals 100m event. Following her monumental win, she revealed how her confidence and faith in training helped her stay calm and achieve what she focused on. &quot;I mean, I trained with the best two of my teammates were in that race. We are like in the fire every single day, so I was not necessarily nervous, is just more about trusting that everything's going to come together at the right time. Trusting myself and just putting my head down and getting to work.&quot; (0:15 beginning)Moody also opened up about her surgery that marred her season in 2024. She also has semifinal appearances in the 100m and 200m at the 2023 NCAA Championships.