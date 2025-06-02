Roman Bravo-Young, Jax Forrest and others react as Ladarion Lockett achieves major feat at U20 World Team Trials

Notable wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young, Jax Forrest, Sergio Vega, and Cameron Amine, among others, shared their thoughts on Ladarion Lockett achieving a major feat at the U20 World Team Trials. Lockett defeated Penn State commit Jayden James for the U20 World team position.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys' incoming freshman, Lockett, surpassed James in the best-of-three final and secured his spot on the U20 World Team at 74 kg. Lockett posted about his achievement on Instagram, which attracted reactions from Bravo-Young and other wrestling talents. Lockett wrote:

"3x world team member Romans 8:28-39 GODS GREATER THAN THE HIGHS AND LOWS"

The four-time Grand Prix gold medalist, Mexican-American wrestler Roman Bravo-Young, wrote in the comments:

"Keep going bro"

The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruit, and gold medalist from the 2025 Pan American Championships, Jax Forrest, added:

"fire song"

The two-time Minnesota state runner-up of St. Michael-Albertville High School, Landon Robideau, shared his thoughts sans words:

"🙌🙌"

The 2021 NCAA All-American, Cameron Amine, a former Michigan and Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler, mentioned:

"Straight Dawg"

The Oklahoma State commit, winner of Super 32 and Who’s Number One, Sergio Vega, added:

"ur really good bro"

The three-time medalist from the U17 and U20 World Championships, Penn State transfer to Oklahoma, Zack Ryder, also shared:

"Wooohoo!!! World champ soon..."

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Ladarion Lockett's Instagram post | Source: IG/dee.toosaucy3

Lockett has won a gold medal in the 2025 Pan American Championships in the 74 kg division and has also won a silver medal at the U20 World Championships in 2024.

Roman Bravo-Young has registered impressive performances in his 2025 season

Roman Bravo-Young at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler Roman Bravo-Young started his 2025 season with notable performances and won a gold medal at the 2025 Pan American Wrestling Championships, held in Monterrey, Mexico, from May 8 to 11, 2025. He also competed at the 2025 Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin.

Bravo-Young clinched a bronze medal from the Grand Prix Zagreb Open, posting three wins and a loss to Olympic medalist and decorated wrestler, Spencer Lee. He represents Mexico in international competitions and recently competed at the Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia, clinching a silver medal in the 57 kg category. The competition was held from May 29 to June 1, 2025.

During his collegiate career, he represented Penn State and earned four-time All-American honours, along with two NCAA Division I Championship titles and three Big Ten Championship titles.

