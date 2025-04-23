"Rockstar & Superman": Ryan Lochte reveals how he and Michael Phelps changed the sport in their own ways

Swimming legend Michael Phelps' former teammate and icon, Ryan Lochte, recently shared his thoughts on their past conversation regarding changing the sport of swimming. The twelve-time Olympic medalist reflected on their mutual goal of elevating the sport.
Phelps has won 28 Olympic and 33 World Championship medals, whereas Lochte has won 27 World Championship medals. Both swimmers last competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where the former won five gold medals and one silver medal, and the latter won one gold medal in the team freestyle relay event.
The Rochester, New York, native recently appeared on an episode of 'Unfiltered Waters Podcast' and shared his thoughts on his and Phelps' mutual goal of uplifting the sport of swimming in their own ways.
"We were at training camp and we were talking about swimming. We both said it almost at the exact same time, he was like 'All I want to do is change the sport of swimming'. We want to change the sport of swimming. And he did it in his way being the best Olympian ever to set foot on anywhere any sport," he shared [46:18 onwards].
He continued:
"I did it in the way that I knew how, being taking sport and bringing it to people's living rooms, like wearing the grills, wearing the crazy shoes, being the bad boy, rockstar of swimming and he was like the Superman of swimming. So we had our own persona to do it but our goal was to change the sport of swimming."
Michael Phelps also has 32 Swimming World Cup medals besides his Olympic and World Championship feats.
When Michael Phelps reflected on his healthy rivalry with Ryan Lochte
Michael Phelps shared a constructive rivalry with the third-most decorated swimmer in the history of the Olympics, Ryan Lochte. During his interview with the BBC before the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps had reflected on his mutually beneficial rivalry with Lochte.
"One of the cool things about being able to race him, it doesn't matter what shape I'm in, I always leave every ounce of energy in the pool. He brings every drop that I have out of my system," he said.
Phelps has won the American Swimmer of the Year Award 11 times and, World Swimmer of the Year Award eight times. Apart from his distinguished contribution to the sport, he also won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2017 for his remarkable comeback after announcing his retirement in 2012.
The iconic swimmer has also established the Michael Phelps Foundation, which aims to grow the sport and encourage wholesome living. At the 2016 Summer Olympics Parade of Nations, he was selected to be the flag bearer of the United States.