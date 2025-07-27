Ryan Lochte shares adorable date night picture, weeks after going public with girlfriend post-divorce

Former American swimmer Ryan Lochte recently shared glimpses with his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan. This comes just a few days after he got dovorced from his wife, Kayla.
Married since 2018, Lochte and Kayla have spent seven years together and have welcomed three children but after all these years, the couple confirmed their divorce last month. With the relationship between them coming to a close, Lochte made his relationship public with Gillihan just a few weeks ago.
The six-time Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of his date night with his new partner, Gillihan on his Instagram stories as they spent some quality time together. In the pictures, Lochte can be seen in a blue shirt while Gillihan wore a black dress.
In a statement after the divorce, Lochte had expressed that the decision to separete wasn't an easy one for him, and that he is committed to work for the betterment of his children as a co-parent.
Ryan Lochte shares his stance on getting divorced from wife Kayla
Ryan Lochte recently spoke of his stance regarding divorce from wife Kayla and expressed his emotions as his marriage came to a close after seven years. Speaking in an interview with People, Lochte revealed that he and his ex-wife Kayla were not doing good in their marriage for some time now and lengthening this relationship wouldn't be beneficial to either of them.
Additionally, Lochte also mentioned that he is living his best life after getting separated from Kayla. Lochte said (via People):
"I never wanted to get a divorce. We were unhappy for a very long time. It was like beating a dead horse, it wasn’t going to help either one of us. Everything happens for a reason and it was God’s way of saying enough is enough between both of you. So we got separated and now I’m living my best life."
Speaking about his time with his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan, Lochte said:
"Yes, we were both attracted to each other physically but what got me was I’ve never laughed so hard on a date than I did with her."
During the conversation, Ryan Lochte also clarified that he didn't cheat on his ex-wife and just moved out of the house on receiving the divorce papers from the latter.