Ryan Lochte shares adorable date night picture, weeks after going public with girlfriend post-divorce

Former American swimmer Ryan Lochte recently shared glimpses with his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan. This comes just a few days after he got dovorced from his wife, Kayla.

Ad

Married since 2018, Lochte and Kayla have spent seven years together and have welcomed three children but after all these years, the couple confirmed their divorce last month. With the relationship between them coming to a close, Lochte made his relationship public with Gillihan just a few weeks ago.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of his date night with his new partner, Gillihan on his Instagram stories as they spent some quality time together. In the pictures, Lochte can be seen in a blue shirt while Gillihan wore a black dress.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Lochte's Instagram story feat his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan (Image via: @ryanlochte on Instagram)

In a statement after the divorce, Lochte had expressed that the decision to separete wasn't an easy one for him, and that he is committed to work for the betterment of his children as a co-parent.

Ad

Ryan Lochte shares his stance on getting divorced from wife Kayla

Ryan Lochte (Image via: Getty)

Ryan Lochte recently spoke of his stance regarding divorce from wife Kayla and expressed his emotions as his marriage came to a close after seven years. Speaking in an interview with People, Lochte revealed that he and his ex-wife Kayla were not doing good in their marriage for some time now and lengthening this relationship wouldn't be beneficial to either of them.

Ad

Additionally, Lochte also mentioned that he is living his best life after getting separated from Kayla. Lochte said (via People):

"I never wanted to get a divorce. We were unhappy for a very long time. It was like beating a dead horse, it wasn’t going to help either one of us. Everything happens for a reason and it was God’s way of saying enough is enough between both of you. So we got separated and now I’m living my best life."

Ad

Speaking about his time with his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan, Lochte said:

"Yes, we were both attracted to each other physically but what got me was I’ve never laughed so hard on a date than I did with her."

During the conversation, Ryan Lochte also clarified that he didn't cheat on his ex-wife and just moved out of the house on receiving the divorce papers from the latter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More