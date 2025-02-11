"Sabrina Ionescu is the most dynamic, amazing WNBA player ever"- Jordan Chiles makes her stance clear as she reflects on favorite female athlete

Jordan Chiles made her choice and picked Sabrina Ionescu when asked about the winner who inspires her. Chiles recently featured in the Nike Super Bowl commercial with other notable women athletes, aiming to promote women in sports.

Jordan Chiles won the team gold and silver on the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the latter podium was taken away from her after an extended ordeal with the CAS and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Looking past the setback, Chiles persevered and made her return to the Gold Over America tour stage.

Since her Olympic campaign, the two-time Olympian has also been turning up the glamour with her special appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards, New York Fashion Week, and others. In recent news, Jordan Chiles featured in Nike's latest campaign 'So Win' alongside greats like Caitlin Clark, Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and others. The commercial, which debuted during the 2025 Super Bowl LIX, aimed to promote women in sports by encouraging them to redefine success.

Following that, Chiles sat for a Q&A with Nike and shouted out to Sabrina Ionescu when asked about her inspiration in the women's forum.

"Sabrina. Oh my gosh. She is honestly the most dynamic, amazing WMGA player ever. She has definitely dominated within her sport, and I think being able to see her go out there and do what she did, definitely an honor being able to know who you are and to see you shine and do everything that you're doing."

Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA, is widely considered one of the greatest basketball stars of this generation. She won the gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games.

In a recent Instagram post, Chiles posed in a Nike outfit and posed in the brand's latest photoshoot for the 'So Win' commercial.

"They’ll judge your every move. So make them question their judgment. @nike @nikewomen," her powerful caption read.

Jordan Chiles weighed in on finding joy again after resuming her college days at UCLA

Jordan Chiles looks on at the UCLA v Washington meet - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles made waves at the 2023 NCAA Championships, winning the uneven bars and floor exercise gold medals and silver in the all-around. After her Paris Olympics stint, she decided to continue competing in the NCAA and even scored 10.0 on the floor exercise in a meet against Michigan State on her return.

Having stayed away from the gymnastics mat for long, Chiles made her feelings known after finding her joy in the sport again.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Chiles announced she would release her first memoir, 'I'm That Girl' in spring 2025.

