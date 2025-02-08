Sanya Richards-Ross and Masai Russell react to Tara Davis-Woodhall's hilarious suitcase ride down the jetway

Sanya Richards-Ross and Masai Russell have shared their reactions to Tara Davis-Woodhall’s hilarious ride down the jetway while sitting on a suitcase. In a video, Davis-Woodhall, known for her bubbly personality, is seen wearing a tracksuit and holding a handbag as she slides down the enclosed walkway that connects the airport terminal gate to the aircraft.

The hilarious video was posted by Hunter Woodhall as an Instagram reel. She captioned the post:

“I think it’s fine”

Trending

Sanya Richards-Ross, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, reacted to the post with multiple laughing with tears of joy emojis, adding:

“😂😂😂😂”

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics women’s 100m hurdles champion, Masai Russell, commented on Tara Davis-Woodhall’s hilarious video:

“😭🤣🤣 oh hell”

Screenshot of Sanya Richards-Ross and Masai Russell's reactions. Credits - Instagram/ hunterwoodhall

A few days ago, both Tara and Hunter visited Fayetteville, Arkansas, from Kansas City. She shared a glimpse of their time through an Instagram post featuring their pet dogs, a meal together, and more. Davis-Woodhall captioned the post, writing:

“Oh Faye how you have my heart ♥️ loved seeing all our friends and coming back to the city who shaped us✨🤞🏽”

They previously lived in a three-bedroom home in Fayetteville before relocating to Kansas, where Davis-Woodhall joined Kansas State University as an assistant track and field coach.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter reflect on the difficult moments throughout their journey

Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter at 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party. (Photo: Getty Images)

During their appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records’ podcast, hosted by Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin, Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter, reflected on the tough moments throughout their journey. When Benjamin asked if they had experienced any low moments, Davis-Woodhall reacted (34:08 onwards):

“Absolutely. Long distance for four years.”

Hunter remarked on their long-distance relationship, adding:

“I would drive 13 hours on a Friday to Georgia. We would get stupid drunk on Saturday. We would drink a whole bottle of something smeared off together, party and I'd drive 13 hours home on Sunday and be ready to train on Monday. But it was like that was worth it from like the relationship standpoint.”

“2020 was tough. 2018, she broke two vertebrates in her back. Had two broken vertebrae, and got blocked from Georgia to compete at NCAA. Right before her first meet, broke her foot. So, it was like 650 days where she did not compete. It was like two full years where she didn't even touch the track.”

During the interview, Tara spoke about how she got through this difficult period with a lot of crying, therapy, and Hunter being there by her side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback