Sarah Sjostrom, Renaud Lavillenie, LSU, and others react as Mondo Duplantis wins World Indoor Championship gold medal

Mondo Duplantis garnered attention from various athletes, including the swimmer Sarah Sjostrom, French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, his university, LSU, and others, after becoming the World Indoor Champion at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The event was held on Saturday, March 22.

Duplantis nabbed a third consecutive pole vault indoor title at the event in Nanjing, People's Republic of China. In his first attempt, he soared to the height of 6.10 m, winning the gold medal; however, he made a second attempt, going even higher to 6.15 m. He bested Emmanouil Karalis and Sam Kendricks, who jumped to the height of 6.05 m and 5.90 m, earning second and third place, respectively.

Following this, the Swedish athlete shared a selfie of him flaunting his gold medal on Instagram and added the caption:

"World indoor champ💙💛"

This extraordinary achievement grabbed the attention of several athletes and organizations who lauded Duplantis for his constant dominance in the sport. The Australian swimmer, Sjostrom, appreciated the athlete for his yet another victory, commenting,

"Another one✅"

Saraj Sjostrom's comment on Instagram

Following her, the French pole vaulter, Lavillenie, also commented on the post, lauding him for his third consecutive world title as he wrote:

"Numero 3 🤝🏼🫡🤩"

Renaud Lavillenie's comment on Instagram

Along with them, Mondo Duplantis' alma mater, LSU, also cheered for him by commenting:

"yeh geauxt 🥇"

LSU's comment on Instagram

His on-field rival, Karalis, who won the silver medal in the event, also commented in this post, which read:

"Bob."

Emmanouil Karalis' comment on Instagram

The World Athletics account also did not step back from hyping the 25-year-old up, as they commented:

"Aura 🙌"

World Athletics' comment on Instagram

Along with winning the gold medal, this performance was the 100th time he soared over six meters in the pole vault.

Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known about winning the 2025 World Indoor Champion title

Mondo Duplantis once again proved his billing in the 2025 World Indoor Championships after winning consecutive gold medals in pole vault at the 2022 Belgrade World Indoor Championships and the 2024 Glasgow World Indoor Championships. After bagging his most recent gold medal in Nanjing, he engaged with BBC Sport for a post-event interview, where he was asked about how he felt about his performance and the win.

Duplantis revealed that he was feeling tired while he was on the runway and was constantly pushed by his contender, Karalis, during the showdown.

"It took a lot out of me, for sure. I felt a little bit sloppy on the runway, a little tired, a little heavy, honestly. Karalis was pushing me like crazy.The highest loser ever in the history of pole vaulting - that's a testament to the level of competition here today," said Mondo Duplantis.

He further said,

"That took a lot out of me. It's been super fun. Today was tough. I think we're going to see some crazy competitions in the future soon."

Mondo Duplantis currently holds the world record in the pole vault event, as he clocked 6.27 m at the All Star Perche event in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on February 28, 2025. It was the 11th time that the 25-year-old had broken the world record.

