"Saw him in a dugout and thought he was cute" - Olivia Dunne reveals how she started dating boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently opened up on her relationship. The 22-year-old gymnast talked at length about her relationship with MLB player Paul Skenes and when she began dating him.

In a conversation with Christine Williamson, broadcast on SEC Network and the ESPN [Women], Dunne talked about the moment she first spotted Paul Skenes. In her words:

"...I saw him in the dugout and I thought he was cute, but I could never actually watch him pitch, because he would pitch on Friday nights, and that's when we would be competing. So I had no clue what he was capable of at the time, and then I had friends introduce us, and we started dating."

For the unversed, Paul Skenes is a popular baseball player, who has tasted success at the collegiate level as well. Before joining the Major League Baseball, Skenes used to play first for the Air Force Falcons, and subsequently for the LSU Tigers. Skenes even contributed to the LSU Tigers' victory in the 2023 NCAA College World Series, for which he was individually awarded the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament Award.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been dating each other since 2023 when the two first met at college. It was the gymnast's roommate Elena Arenas due to which the two came to know each other.

Olivia Dunne expresses her delight on returning to the LSU Gymnastics for her fifth appearance

Olivia Dunne on her fifth appearance at NCAA gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

After graduating from the Louisiana State University in 2024, Olivia Dunne is appearing for the fifth and final time for the LSU Tigers. She recently opened up on her feelings as a super senior representing the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season.

In a conversation broadcast on LSU sports, Dunne mentioned:

"The best way I can describe is just complete joy. I had a blast. The decision to come back was the best decision that I have ever made. I have to sieze every moment because I know that it could be my last. It is my last year of eligibility and I just really want to make the best of it and have the best time with this group of girls because we are never going to get this team back, we're a special group of girls." (3:00 onwards)

Olivia Dunne has led the LSU Tigers to the NCAA Championships title win last year. Even in the current season, she is contributing towards a brilliant performance from the LSU Tigers, which has helped them cement their place in the top three of the NCAA season. The LSU Tigers will soon face the University of Alabama after their current encounter with the University of Missouri tonight.

