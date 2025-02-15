Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian marvels at Alex Morgan's decision to invest in ScorePlay

Serena Williams's $150m-worth husband Alexis Ohanian appreciated the legendary soccer player, Alex Morgan, for investing in ScorePlay alongside him and well-known names like Giannis Antetokounmpo. The sports media management start-up aims to help teams and leagues automate organizing and distributing content.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and former executive chairman of the social media site, has been an entrepreneur since college. In 2020, the Florida-based business mogul was the lead invested in a new franchise (renamed Angel City FC) in the National Women's Soccer League.

Fast forward to 2025, he again shifted his attention to soccer to shout out to the legendary player, Alex Morgan, who contributed to the $13 billion that the start-up company, ScorePlay, amassed recently.

Alex Morgan, who played as a striker for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League, posted the news in her X post and wrote:

"Thrilled to announce @ScorePlay's $13M Series A! LFG. Excited to see what’s next."

Vic Tixier, the CEO and co-founder of the sports management platform, shared the post, writing:

"We are lucky to have you onboard @alexmorgan13. Early adopter and now early investor!"

Ohanian hailed Morgan for co-investing in the company and replied:

"Alex is SPECIAL"

In the past four years, Scoreplay's client list crossed 300, ranging from sports organizations like the NBA and NHL to European soccer clubs like NWSL and MSL. With its advanced resources, Scoreplay helped consolidate the content of these sports that are usually fragmented across different systems.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian once talked about how Alex Morgan was instrumental in his decision to start Athlos

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - (Source: Getty)

As the husband of the legendary tennis player, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian has always advocated for women's recognition in the sporting world. In 2019, the women's football World Cup gave him an idea of the women's sports market and his scope of expansion. In 2024, he devised his new venture, Athlos, a women-only track and field event with a higher prize purse than the Diamond League.

In the Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green-hosted 'Ready Set Go' podcast, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed how stumbling upon soccer greats like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe prompted him to think about something that otherwise gets no attention but for World Cup every four years.

"When I keyed into women's soccer in 2019 it was because the World Cup was happening, I already knew a couple of the big stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe even though I didn't watch the sport. I knew the American women were excellent, they had a legacy of excellence. And I knew that I paid attention to them when the World Cup was happening and then they disappeared for the next four years. That galvanized me to ask them the questions like - ‘why does this happen’, ‘is there a professional league’."

He added:

"I found myself feeling deja vu because here I was, I had these track stars that had popped up in my consciousness who had transcended the sport, like Sha'Carri (Richardson) like Gabby (Thomas). We had the Olympics coming up, where again I knew I was going to be paying attention to track and field, especially women's track and field, where there is a legacy of greatness and excellence."

Serena Williams' husband then shared how talking to the track and field women helped him to think of an annual event, unlike the Games.

