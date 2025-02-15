Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets honest about the wisdom he 'wished' he could share with his 30-year-old self

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian offered a candid reflection on what advice he would give to his 30-year-old self. Ohanian underscored the significance of seeking mentorship from those with more experience, emphasizing how invaluable it is to have knowledgeable individuals in one's corner.

Born on April 24, 1983, in New York City, Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005. The platform quickly became one of the most influential social media platforms. In addition, the 41-year-old established early-stage venture capital firms Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six that invested in successful startups like Coinbase and Instacart.

In a video shared on X, Ohanian highlighted the importance of mentorship and learning from those who have walked the path before. He believes that seeking guidance from mentors could have helped him navigate his career more effectively.

"God, I don't know what I'd tell a 30-year-old self. I think I would have done a better job of seeking out folks who were a few years ahead of me in where I was and where I wanted to go and seeking out their advice. I think there were a lot of situations I would have handled better if I just had someone in my corner who had more expertise. And on the whole, it wouldn't change much," Serena Williams' husband said.

"Lean into the people who make you better and lean out from the relationships that don't make you better" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

In the same video, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian added that he wouldn’t change much about his 30s, calling it a time of growth, experience, and "seeing the matrix." He urged people to embrace the phase, build meaningful relationships, and distance themselves from negativity, emphasizing that success comes from confidence, self-awareness, and a strong support system.

"30s are an amazing time. You're still super young, but you've gotten a decent amount of experience. You're starting to understand your craft and really starting to see the matrix. Enjoy your 30s. You really start finding out who you are as a person. Lean into the people who make you better and lean out from the relationships that don't make you better. You got this. Believe in you. Good luck," Ohanian said.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian shared an inspiring message on the Japanese concept of 'Ikigai' and discovering his true purpose.

