  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends out powerful message about the Japanese concept of 'Ikigai' & finding his purpose

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends out powerful message about the Japanese concept of 'Ikigai' & finding his purpose

By S Shahi
Modified Feb 01, 2025 01:13 GMT
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams [Image source: Getty]
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams [Image source: Getty]

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently highlighted the Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai,’ a philosophy centered around finding one's purpose in life. Ohanian sparked conversations about the meaning behind the term and how it aligns with his professional journey.

Ikigai is deeply rooted in Japanese culture, particularly in Okinawa, a region known for its high concentration of centenarians and exceptional quality of life. Translating roughly to "reason for being" or "reason to wake up in the morning," Ikigai represents the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.

Unlike Western ideals that prioritize financial success and status, Ikigai emphasizes personal fulfillment, happiness, and contributing to the greater good. Ohanian shared his thoughts on Ikigai in a tweet, writing:

also-read-trending Trending
"IKIGAI: I wish everyone got to feel this."

Alexis Ohanian’s professional trajectory embodies many of the principles of Ikigai. He helped create one of the most influential social media platforms, Reddit, a space that thrives on community-driven content and discussion.

However, after selling Reddit to Conde Nast in 2006 and later returning as executive chairman, he stepped away from the company in 2020, prioritizing social impact and investments that aligned with his values.

In recent years, Ohanian has also focused on sports investments, particularly in women’s sports such as Angel City FC, and UVA Virginia Cavaliers, and founded an all-women track startup, Athlos.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals why he poured millions into women’s sports

In Picture: Serena Williams&#039; husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)
In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his support for the University of Virginia's women's basketball team, the Virginia Cavaliers.

In December 2024, Ohanian made a historic $1 million donation—the largest in the program's history—to the Virginia Cavaliers. The 41-year-old took to X to reaffirm his belief in the team and his deep connection to UVA, where he co-founded Reddit.

"Women's sports is just great. Period. Five years ago, I was rage-tweeting about how undervalued the women’s sports industry is. And started investing millions to back that up: @weareangelcity @offseasonfc @athlos," Serena Williams' husband wrote.
"Now, I couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to its growing momentum by supporting @UVAWomensHoops. I registered http://reddit.com at @UVA in Alderman Library and thanks to a strong IPO, I wanna complete the circle"

In other news, Alexis Ohanian proudly celebrated being recognized among the top 1% of tech entrepreneurs for his AI judgment.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी