Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets real about his 'extreme' loyalty to family as he recalls his 'petty' trolling of Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has proudly asserted his commitment to sticking up for his family after criticism over the former World No. 1's Super Bowl performance. Reflecting on his loyalty, the Reddit co-founder remembered the moment he famously had mocked Maria Sharapova when she faced the 23-time Grand Slam champion after her doping suspension.

Although Williams' crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show was widely praised, American sports analyst Stephen A. Smith took issue with the 23-time Grand Slam champion "trolling her ex" Drake by performing to 'Not Like Us,' a diss track aimed at the Canadian. Smith went so far as to say that if his hypothetical wife did something similar, he would consider it grounds for divorce.

Smith received massive backlash over his comments, with one X user deeming the journalist a "weirdo" for suggesting divorce. The user pointed out that Alexis Ohanian had worn a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) t-shirt when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova at the 2019 US Open after the Russian's doping ban.

They argued that, given the Reddit co-founder's "petty" nature, he would undoubtedly support Williams' performance.

"Stephen a is such a weirdo. divorce? serena williams is married to an armenian from brooklyn who wore a DARE t-shirt to a tennis match against her dope shooting opponent. he probably helped her stretch before the performance. a petty prince," the user posted.

Ohanian endorsed the user's comment, proudly declaring that Armenian men were "extreme" when it came to standing up for their family.

"Armenian men: we're a little extreme when it comes to family," Ohanian responded.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian responds to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of legend's Super Bowl performance

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Following Serena Williams' surprise cameo at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, her husband Alexis Ohanian emphasized that the moment was "bigger than the music," especially considering the backlash the 23-time Grand Slam champion had faced for crip walking at Wimbledon after beating Maria Sharapova to win the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," he posted on X.

Ohanian responded to Stephen A. Smith's criticism by directing his attention to the aforementioned post.

"I got you @stephenasmith," he commented.

Alexis Ohanian recently also highlighted the "cultural significance" of his wife crip walking at the Super Bowl after battling racism and sexism throughout her legendary tennis career.

