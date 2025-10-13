“Serena Williams crowned me twice”- $120K winner Brittany Brown celebrates recognition from tennis legend after Athlos 2025 success

American sprinter Brittany Brown celebrated recognition from tennis legend Serena Williams at Athlos 2025, launched by Alexis Ohanian. She won the 100m and 200m events, taking a total of $120,000 in prize money.Brown claimed the 100m title, clocking a time of 10.99s to finish ahead of her compatriot Jacious Sears, who recorded a time of 11.01s. Meanwhile, in the 200m, she dominated the event in 21.89s, finishing ahead of her competitor Anavia Battle (22.21s). Marileidy Paulino (400m), Keely Hodgkinson (800m), Faith Kipyegon (1 mile), Masai Russell (100m hurdles) and Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) were the winners in other events.With wins in both events, Brittany Brown was set to be crowned twice by Serena Williams, who was slated to honor the winners of each event. Following the recognition from the former world No. 1 women’s singles player, Brittany Brown reflected on her Athlos 2025 campaign in an Instagram post, captioning it:“Serena Williams crowned me twice. That's the caption @athlos&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the main event, the Paris Olympics 200m bronze medalist turned heads at the Athlos 2025 red carpet in a stylish strapless outfit, leaving fellow athletes Andrenette Knight, Taliyah Brooks and Lynna Irby-Jackson gushing over her looks.Notably, at the Athlos 2024, Brittany Brown had won the 200m title, but missed out on the 100m where she finished second to Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith.From naming Simone Biles best dressed to describing her perfect day off, Brittany Brown shares lesser-known facts about herBrown at 2025 Athlos NYC - Source: GettyAhead of competing at Athlos NYC 2025, Brittany Brown was asked ten lesser-known things about herself, including who she felt was the best-dressed athlete across all sports, other sports she could dominate, her favorite movie and what her perfect day off looks like among other questions during an interaction with the Athlos team.She named Simone Biles as the best-dressed athlete across sports, adding:“Simone’s style is really good. I said, ‘Go ahead, Simone, give me your stylist.’ I’m gonna say Simone Biles.”When asked about another sport she could dominate, Brown admitted she wouldn’t be good at any other sport except track, saying:“Nothing. Yeah. I’m not coordinated. So, yeah, that’s it. I am just good, I can run in a straight line and a curve. That’s it.”Regarding her favorite movie, she revealed it was The Preacher’s Wife. Meanwhile, she shared that a perfect day off for her involves having ice cream, eating and sleeping.