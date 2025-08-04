Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction as Rai Benjamin addresses track & field doubts after Noah Lyles-Kenny Bednarek showdown

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Rai Benjamin's take on track and field amid the heated exchange between Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek at the USATF Championships 2025. This came during the 200m final of the event, which was eventually won by Lyles.
However, in the concluding moments of the race, Lyles gave a look to Bednarek while the latter hit back with a slight push at the finishing line. This gave rise to a heated moment between two of the most formidable 200m sprinters from the USA, who also have high chances of facing off again at the Worlds in Tokyo.
Amid this, Benjamin shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the sport of track and field is well and truly alive in this current era. He stated:
Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian, who has a major interest in the sport, especially in the development of female athletes in the sport, reacted to Benjamin's post with a one-word reply. He wrote:
Notably, Rai Benjamin was also a participant at the USATF Championships 2025, where he competed in the 400m hurdles event. He won the event with a run time of 46.89 seconds and successfully qualified for the Tokyo event.
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on the growth of track and field and its effect on Athlos
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently spoke about the growth of track and field and its effect on his league, Athlos. Speaking on The Today Show, Ohanian shared that track and field is a global sport and several people recognize it around the world.
He also added that he wants to play on these lines and get a better broadcasting structure for the sport so that it is accessible to more people. He said (1:54 onwards):
"More than 3 million people tuned in for Athlos last year, and one of the big reasons was that it was coming after the Olympics, and track and field is one of those sports where we are all paying attention to, and then it is a very global sport. So, by curating a higher broadcast structure we can make this available to everyone."
Speaking about the 2026 event, which will be in a team format, Alexis Ohanian remarked that the athletes who compete individually in their sport so far will get a chance to compete as a team through this format.