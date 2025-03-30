Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known after watching Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell at the Texas Relays

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently attended the Texas Relays. After watching Olympic champions Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell compete at Mike A. Meyers Stadium, the American quickly made his feelings known about the event.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, first ventured into the track and field world in June 2024, when he attended the US Olympic Trials. A few months later, he announced the launch of Athlos, a one-of-a-kind track meet for only female athletes. Athlos 2024 was a major success, featuring multiple big-ticket athletes like Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and more, while bringing in millions of viewers.

Now, as Ohanain gets ready to host the second edition of Athlos later this year, not long ago, he paid a visit to the Texas Relays to show his support for Thomas and Russell. After watching the two Olympic medalists compete, Alexis Ohanian shared his feelings about the event, saying in a video shared on X,

“Texas Relays, check that box. That was fun, learned a lot. Taking a lot of notes. Might have gotten a little too much sun. That's alright, anything for Athlos.”

The Texas Relays marked Thomas's debut of the year, and she clinched gold in the women's 4x100m relay while finishing third in the 4x400m relay. Meanwhile, Russell claimed silver in the women's 100m sprint.

Alexis Ohanian speaks about his passion for track and field

Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image Source: Getty)

After attending his first track and field meet at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Alexis Ohanian revealed that he was hooked on the sport. Speaking to Citius Magazine in an interview, the American expressed his enthusiasm for the sport while highlighting the support he received from athletes after the inaugural version of Athlos.

“It's just an awesome sport. I've only gotten more and more confident the more time I've spent in this sport and around the sport. Probably the most hopeful part of that whole thing was seeing the response from the athletes. Folks just came out to say, ‘Hey, this is really dope. I didn't even get the invite for it, but I'm going to be there next year.”

Athlos 2024 featured six races and a prize pool of more than $600k, with winners in each event taking home $60k. The event was also charged with entertainment, with an appearance from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Athlos 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York. Several famous racers have already signed up for the event, including Gabby Thomas, Marileidy Paulino, and Masai Russell.

