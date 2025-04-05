Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pens 2-word reaction to Gabby Thomas' 200m season opener at Grand Slam Track

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his thoughts on track icon Gabby Thomas winning the first round in the inaugural season of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. The venture capitalist reacted to Gabby Thomas's latest Instagram post.

The five-time Olympic medalist, Gabby Thomas, recently participated in the debut season of Grand Slam Track and won her first race event by clocking the 200m in 22.62 seconds. The first season of the GST league kicked off on April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica, the powerhouse of elite track and field athletes. The athlete shared an Instagram post featuring snapshots of her race and received praise from Alexis Ohanian. She wrote:

“Love a good season opener 😊 See you guys back on the track tomorrow 🫶🏽”

In response to the Instagram post, Ohanian wrote:

“Great Work!!!”

Gabby Thomas has two World Championships medals and two gold medals from the World Relays. In 2017 and 2018, the track and field icon was recognised as the Ivy League Most Outstanding Track Performer.

She attended Harvard University and won twenty-two conference titles in multiple events. Furthermore, Thomas also registered school and Ivy League records in the indoor 60-meter, 200-meter, and 100-meter.

Alexis Ohanian shares his thoughts on investing in the sport of track and field

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian at the Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, is the founder of Athlos, which is an all-women track and field league. It was first held in New York City at the Icahn Stadium on September 26th 2024. The league saw 36 athletes competing in multiple events. Elite athletes such as Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Faith Kipyegon were in attendance, among others.

During his interview with Front Office Sports in June 2024, the co-founder and former executive chairman of Reddit shared his thoughts on investing in the emerging sport of track and field. He mentioned,

“In tech, in start-ups … I’ve always been very comfortable with the idea that if you focus on making something that people love, and you can draw the attention, you can draw the engagement, you can draw the interest in the short term, creating a profitable, successful business in the long term is very, very doable. The most important thing is doing right by the athletes … when you do right by athletes, everything else tends to fall in line.”

The next Athlos event is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium, New York City.

