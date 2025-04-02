Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian fights for "new definition of masculinity," with family and fatherhood in forefront

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently penned an elaborate series of messages, through which he laid bare his strong opinions on masculinity and its definition. At the core of the Reddit co-founder's messages lay his profound thoughts on family life and fatherhood.

On Tuesday, April 1, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about the rapidly changing world and how young men have been influenced by toxic masculinity for a long time. However, according to the tech entrepreneur and investor, things are slowly but surely changing for the better.

"The world is changing fast, and young men are searching for direction. For too long, the loudest voices have sold them a toxic version of masculinity—one built on empty status, resentment, and noise. But the tide is turning," Ohanian wrote.

The 41-year-old proceeded to shed light on the modern-day emphasis on social media influencers, and how the men who are truly excelling in both their personal and professional lives have been made to take a backseat.

"For too long now, young men have been given the wrong blueprint. They see influencers with no real accomplishments preaching about "success." Meanwhile, the guys actually winning—in business and in life—have been pushed to the back of the room. That has to change," he continued.

Next, Ohanian highlighted his perceived need for a new definition of masculinity. According to the Reddit co-founder, this is what motivated him to start Business Dad, his very own podcast on which he engages in candid conversations with men who are successful both on personal and professional fronts.

"We need a new definition of masculinity—one built on excellence and greatness. Not just in our work. Not just in our bank accounts. But in our relationships. In our families. In how we show up as men," Ohanian went on.

"That a huge part of why I started #BusinessDad. To spotlight men who are at the top of their game and showing up for their families. Because success isn’t just about what you achieve professionally. It’s about what you build at home, too," he added.

Over the next two posts, Ohanian turned optimistic, as he pointed out how the shift has already started to take place.

"More men are speaking up" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on changing perception of masculinity

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian continued his series of posts by bringing up "incel culture" and how men are moving away from it. According to the father-of-two and loving husband to the legendary Serena Williams, men are realizing that strength is much more than making noise.

"The good news? The shift is already happening. The pendulum swung too far toward incel culture. Now, more men are speaking up—showing that strength isn't just about who's the loudest. It's also about leadership, responsibility, and growth," Ohanian wrote.

He concluded by encouraging men to prioritize things bigger and greater than money, opining that "real masculinity" goes beyond securing finances.

"Men now have an opportunity to really step up. Let's be the role models. Let's have the positive vision. Because success isn’t just about $$. It’s about building something bigger than yourself. That’s what real masculinity looks like. And it’s time we make it the norm again," he concluded.

Alexis Ohanian met Serena Williams in 2015 and it didn't take them long to strike a romantic chord. Eventually, they became parents in 2017, as the former No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion gave birth to their daughter Olympia. In a matter of months, the power couple got married, and they welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in 2023.

