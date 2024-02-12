It has been six months since Serena Williams welcomed her second child, Adira River Ohanian. Williams recently reflected on the bodily changes she has undergone since giving birth.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Adira on August 22, 2023. The couple has frequently shared glimpses of Adira in the months since, giving fans a peek into the life of the newborn.

Williams recently took to Instagram to share an important message of self-love and how she realized its importance in different stages of her life. The 42-year-old posted a picture of her in a bikini, holding Adira in one hand. Williams stated that she loves her current physique, even though it is nowhere near her physical peak during her playing days.

Moreover, she urged her followers to practice self-love and be satisfied with who they are.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adriaohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪 Serena," she captioned the Instagram post.

Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017 via a Cesarean section after the baby suffered a drop in heart rate. Williams played the final of the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant and won the title, beating elder sister Venus Williams at Rod Laver Arena.

Serena Williams enjoys Usher and Alicia Keys Super Bowl halftime show

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was among the millions of fans who grooved to Usher and Alicia Keys' energetic halftime show at the 58th edition of the Super Bowl on February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers contested the Super Bowl, played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

While the 23-time Grand Slam champion did not attend the match in person, she kept her eye on the game and shared a few videos from the halftime show on her Instagram Story. Williams enjoyed the performances of halftime show headliners Usher and Alicia Keys.

Screengrab from Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to lift their second consecutive Super Bowl.

