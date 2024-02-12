Serena Williams joins in on the Super Bowl fun; cheers on halftime show stars Alicia Keys and Usher 

Serena Williams was among the several viewers who watched the Super Bowl and cheered the halftime show performers at the event.

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl was contested by the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While Williams did not attend the event in Paradise, Nevada, she did watch the event and shared a few videos of the halftime show on her Instagram story.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was cheering on Usher and Alicia Keys, who were among the performers at the halftime show.

Williams' Instagram stories

Previously, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave his prediction for the Super Bowl, backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win 35-24. While the Reddit co-founder's scoreline was incorrect, he did predict the correct winner as the Chiefs edged out the Niners 25-22 in overtime.

The 2022 season was the last of Serena Williams' tennis career

Serena Williams attending a MLS match in 2023

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022 after that year's US Open. The American started her season at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, which was her first tournament since Wimbledon 2021.

Williams competed in the women's doubles event partnering Ons Jabeur, and the two reached the semifinals before withdrawing from the event owing to the Tunisian suffering an injury. She then went to Wimbledon and competed in the women's singles event using a protected ranking. The American faced Harmony Tan in the opening round and lost in three sets.

Serena Williams then competed in the US Open Series, starting with the Canadian Open, where she won her first match of the season against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. However, she was beaten by Belinda Bencic in the second round. The former World No. 1's next tournament was the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she was thrashed 6-0, 6-4 by Emma Raducanu in the opening round.

Williams next traveled to New York for her career's last tournament at the US Open. She beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round before triumphing 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 over then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round. Here, she was ousted 5-7, 7-6(4), 1-6 by Ajla Tomljanovic.

The American also participated in the women's doubles event, partnering sister Venus Williams for one last time. However, the duo were beaten by the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

