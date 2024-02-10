"Are you Serena Williams' husband?" - Alexis Ohanian has hilarious interaction with fan while giving Super Bowl prediction

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently had a fun interaction with a fan while giving his prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl.

The 58th edition of the NFL's summit clash will take place on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, with defending champions Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Williams' husband Ohanian recently shared his thoughts on the match and had a chance encounter with a fan in the process.

While Ohanian was recording a video (posted on Instagram) of himself giving the Super Bowl prediction, he looked towards a woman and said:

"Hey, what's up, I was making a little video over here."

The woman then asked Ohanian if he was Serena Williams' husband, to which the Reddit co-founder said, "Yes," with a beaming smile on his face. The lady then asked him if he was talking to Williams at the time, and he responded by saying:

"No, I'm not, I'm recording a video."

Ohanian then gave his prediction for the Super Bowl 58, backing the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Fransisco 49ers, 35-24.

"Chiefs are gonna win 35-24," the 40-year-old said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will win their fourth Super Bowl if they triumph while the San Francisco 49ers will claim their sixth if they come out on top.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been together since 2015

Williams at the 2023 CFDA awards

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in Rome in May 2015, when the former was competing at the Italian Open. The two started dating and got engaged in December 2016.

Williams and Ohanian got married in New Orleans in November 2017, two months following the birth of their first daughter Olympia. The couple were blessed with a second daughter named Adira in August 2023.

It has been over a year since Serena Williams played her last professional tennis match. The 2022 US Open was her last tournament where she reached the third round following wins over Danka Kovinic and then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. However, she was beaten by eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Serena Williams also competed in the women's doubles competition at the 2022 US Open, teaming up with her sister Venus Williams. The pair were beaten 7-6, 6-4 by the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

