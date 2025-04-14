Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pens 4-word reaction to Alexis Holmes' emotional note on her 'little life' at 25

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has shared his reaction to Alexis Holmes’ getting emotional over her personal achievements and growth at the age of 25.

Ad

At 25, Holmes is already an Olympic and World Championships gold medalist in the women’s and mixed relay events, respectively. Additionally, she earned two medals, including a gold in the women’s 4x400m relay and a silver in the individual 400m at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships held in China. With this, she also successfully upgraded her bronze from the 2024 edition to a silver this year.

The American athlete posted an emotional note about her growth where she expressed her pride in her ‘little life’ which may imply that although the life she has created may not be huge, it is still meaningful to her. She captioned her post on X (formerly Twitter) post:

Ad

Trending

“I get so emotional thinking about this little life I’ve created.. I’m really doing so well for myself at 25 🥹”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Reddit co-founder reacted to this tweet with a four-word reaction, writing:

“And more to come!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Holmes also competed in the inaugural edition of Alexis Ohanian’s launched track meet, Athlos, in the 400m discipline. There, she pocketed $25,000 by finishing second in the 400m discipline to conclude her 2024 season campaign.

The Athlos is all set for its second edition on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium, with Ohanian hinting at improvements compared to last year’s event.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflects on designing of Athlos

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

During an October 2024 interaction with former sprinters Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on the design of the Athlos track meet. He shared how the athletes were asked before finalizing any key details for the event, adding (11:02 onwards):

Ad

“What was so important was that this was as real and proper and official and well-run as any of the best-run events or meets. Then, in areas where we knew we could ask, ‘Well, why is it done this way? and the athletes said, ‘Oh, that's a great idea’, we went ahead and made the changes and made the tweaks.”

Ad

Ad

Aditionally, he shared how initially he had thought about making the track into a unique shape but later realized that sticking to the original oval track was a better idea. The 41-year-old also commented on how the decision to limit races to only six athletes at one time was taken to improve storytelling, which would mean a more engaging experience for the viewers.

In the interaction, Ohanian explained that they decided not to include field events to keep the event simple and easy for viewers to follow and avoid overwhelming the audience with too many things happening at once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More