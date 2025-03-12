Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian teases even 'bigger things' for Athlos

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teased a major update for the upcoming version of Athlos. The renowned tech entrepreneur announced that this year, the record-breaking only-women sports meet will bring in more surprises.

Athlos is a women's-only track and field event created by Ohanian, and aims to celebrate and promote female athletes. The inaugural edition of the event took place last year at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. This featured 36 elite athletes competing in six races.

Winners of each event received $60,000, making it the largest prize in women's track events. The event also featured a performance by Megan Thee Stallion.

Ohanian recently posted an update, announcing major changes for the next edition of Athlos. The Reddit co-founder reshared an update originally posted by Citius Mag's official X account. The post not only highlighted the event's past achievements but also announced its return to the Icahn Stadium.

"The high-energy event hopes to build on its inaugural success with even bigger competition and entertainment. It has received early commitments for its 2025 meet from Olympic gold medalists @itsgabbyt, @brittanyshamere, @masai_russell, @Marileidy_P and @JCamachoQuinn," the post caption said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his pride in dropping hints about the modifications he's planning to make to Athlos. He wrote:

"We're back! And @ATHLOS is gonna be even bigger & better. More announcements to come. See you 10/10 in NYC."

The 2024 edition of Athlos saw the likes of Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, and Cadence Hill emerge victorious in their respective track events.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his pride over proving people wrong with Athlos

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, proudly reflected on his significant investments in women's sports. The Reddit co-founder admitted that he had doubts at first but now feels satisfied, especially after proving the critics wrong.

"Investing in women's sports five years ago was unthinkable. [Many people] told me I was going to lose all my money and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong," he said, at the Forbes 3050 summit.

Alexis Ohanian also stated that the moment he stepped into Icahn Stadium in 2024, he knew he wanted to return. While he recently hinted at major updates for the sequel, specific details about this year's edition of the event that will take place in October have yet to be revealed.

