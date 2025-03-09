Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian gives big shoutout to women's sports with new merch

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shouted out to women's sports at Diggnation's relaunch. Ohanian, who Celebrity Net Worth estimates is worth $150 million, is a major investor in female sport in the US. He and Williams support a wide range of business ventures, and it's no surprise that high-level sport tops their agenda.

Ohanian was attending the Live in Austin relaunch of the popular Diggnation podcast. Diggnation features Kevin Rose and Alex Albrecht, two social commentators who give, according to their YouTube channel, a "unique, sometimes awkward, and always hilarious take" on the internet.

Alexis Ohanian, who along with Rose has acquired Digg, took to his Instagram account to register his thanks for being invited to the event, posting:

"Surprise @thediggnation appearance tonight! Thanks for having me. time to resurrect @digg and I couldn’t be more excited to build with yall."

Ohanian made good use of the opportunity to plug another of his major concerns, women's sports on International Women's Day. He's pictured wearing a shirt, with a key message emblazoned on it:

"Pay some respect to women's sports"

Alexis Ohanian Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexisohanian/3584260004438908357/?hl=en)

Ohanian, who founded Reddit, was once an industry competitor to Kevin Rose, the founder of Digg. The pair have now teamed up to revive the Digg platform. Ohanian, who was once touted by Forbes as "The Mayor of the Internet", also has a vested interest in women's college basketball.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams financially support a range of sporting ventures, but Ohanian favors women's sport

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Armenian Ohanian once suggested that bringing attention to women's sports was as difficult as generating Reddit's early audience. Regardless, he is known to have made a donation and long-term investment in the University of Virginia's women's basketball team.

In 2024, Ohanian's venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, invested heavily in women's track and field in the lead up to the Paris Olympic in 2024. He inaugurated the 776 Invitational event, offering the largest purse in women's track in history. The winner received $60,000, while second place earned $25,000. At the time Ohanian told ESPN that he was committed to women's sport and athletics in particular:

"I was shocked when I found out what the current highest one was [$30,000 for a final event in the Diamond League]. There is a healthy tension that exists, which is the prize money should be directly correlated or related to the sort of scale and scope of the event itself. This is an amazing set of humans who you're going to be captivated by during the Olympics."

In conjunction with his wife Serena Williams, Ohanian also owns soccer club Angel City FC, while Serena Williams has a stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The couple are also part-owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams involved in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL golfing venture.

