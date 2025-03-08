Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals what he thinks of MrBeast after his London crowd act

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lauded Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast as the YouTube star handed out free chocolates to a London crowd. MrBeast owns a chocolate brand known as Feastables which he distributed to the crowd.

Ad

Taking to X, MrBeast shared a video of him and his team distributing free Feastables to a London crowd with the announcement that the chocolate was now available in the capital city. The YouTuber was heard saying:

"London, you guys are awesome. Free chocolate for everyone."

Further, he captioned the post:

"Feastables is now available in London"

Reddit co-founder Ohanian, who has frequently showered the Youtuber with praise, reshared the video and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Man of the people, Sir Jimmy Donaldson"

Expand Tweet

Ad

MrBeast is one of the most influential YouTubers and entrepreneurs in the world. Known for his viral stunts, massive giveaways, and philanthropy, he has built an empire that extends beyond YouTube into businesses like Feastables and Beast Burger.

His relentless work ethic and innovative approach to content creation made Alexis Ohanian compare MrBeast's hustle to his early days building Reddit.

Serena Williams' husband compares his hustle to MrBeast's while they made their own empires

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL - Source: Getty

At the 2025 NBA All-Star game, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian ran into MrBeast. The Reddit co-founder later shared in a video that he was reminded of his own hustle while hearing MrBeast talk about promoting his YouTube channel on Call of Duty.

Ad

"I'm in SF for the NBA All-Star and I actually saw Mr. Beast. He was here, and he reminded me that he was recently doing an interview about how he used to promote his YouTube channel in Call of Duty. And it turns out, in the early days of Reddit, and I’m talking 2005. First year, I made a custom spray that I used in Half-Life 2 to spray on the walls a Snoo while playing and tell people in the chat, “Check out reddit.com,”" Ohanian said.

Ad

Ohanian had co-founded Reddit in 2005 with two of his friends. He was sure he converted zero users from Half-Life but was proud of his hustle.

"I am sure it converted exactly zero people but I love knowing that Jimmy and I have this in common when we’re starting out. You gotta be hungry," he added.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Reddit became one of the most used online platforms. Ohanian left the company in 2020 but has several other ventures under his belt including 776 and various sports teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas