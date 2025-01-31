Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian shares excitement over MrBeast's game show's massive success

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared his excitement over MrBeast's latest challenge as it enters its final stages. Ohanian, who is worth $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has previously praised MrBeast for his philanthropic efforts and business ventures.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is a famous American YouTuber known for organising massive giveaways, challenges, and his charity work. His videos often feature huge cash prizes, thrilling stunts, and acts of kindness. He also runs businesses like Feastables (snacks) and MrBeast Burger (food delivery). He is the most popular YouTuber in the world, boasting over 350 million subscribers.

On Thursday, Alexis Ohanian shared a post originally uploaded by MrBeast on X (formerly Twitter). The post featured a picture of the last ten contestants from MrBeast’s challenge, all dressed in blue jumpsuits.

“$5,000,000 on the line and only 10 contestants remain!! New Beast Games episode just dropped” - MrBeast wrote

Here's what Ohanion wrote while sharing it:

"And it's only gonna get more intense from here..”

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian praised MrBeast as his show topped US Charts

In Picture: Serena Williams Husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian commended MrBeast when the latter's show topped the US charts in December 2024. After MrBeast posted about his “Beast Games” on X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian responded, saying it was well-earned and deserved.

“Beast Games is #1 in the US and I cannot express how grateful I am for all of the love and support! I, and countless talented people really put so much love and passion into it, and seeing everyone’s reactions has been amazing!Thanks guys!," Mr Beast said.

“No surprise there. You deserve it. The first two episodes of this show are INTENSE,” Alexis Ohanion wrote in response.

Ohanian's admiration for MrBeast isn't new. During Halloween 2024, he shared a video of himself receiving a Halloween Variety Pack from MrBeast's snack company, Feastables. In the caption, Ohanian wrote:

“What are we handing out for Halloween this year? I want to be the cool house, so obviously I'm going with @Feastables @MrBeast just sent over the Halloween Variety Pack, featuring Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Milk Crunch with SECRET Cookies & Cream (best)”

Ohanian also has experience running a show. He co-produced "The Offseason," a reality series that premiered on X (formerly Twitter) in October 2024. The show features soccer star Midge Purce and offers an inside look into the lives of 11 National Women's Soccer League players during their off-season in Miami.

