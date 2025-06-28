Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Alexis Holmes shares inspiring reason behind why she won’t give up

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams and founder of Athlos, shared his reaction to Olympic athlete Alexis Holmes talking about her determination to never give up. Holmes was part of the inaugural Athlos event that took place at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Ad

The 25-year-old won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x400m relay. Holmes also represented the USA at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, winning one gold (4x400m) and one silver medal (400m).

In an interview with Athlos, Alexis Holmes spoke about wanting to continue to give her best and inspire the next generation.

"The young girls and boys that look up to me, that's a big part of my why and the reason why I'm not going to give up when things don't go right and going to keep showing up and be the best version of myself," she said.

Ad

Trending

Alexis Ohanian reacted to her comments and shared the post on his Instagram story. He captioned the post:

"well said @trackqueenalex Leaders lead!"

Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story (@alexisohanian/ig)

Alexis Holmes was also part of the inaugural season of Michael Johnson's brainchild series Grand Slam Track. The athlete is all set to return for another season at Athlos, and will be running in the 400m.

Ad

When Alexis Ohanian's Athlos was called '776 Invitational'

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

The female-led track and field series founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was an immediate hit. Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes were among the popular track and field athletes who were part of the first season of the series that took place in New York City.

Ad

It was not always called Athlos. Serena Williams' husband Ohanian revealed last year that Athlos was initially supposed to be called '776 Invitational'. In an interview with Citius Mag, Ohanian shared his reason as to how he came up with '776 Invitational'.

"I'm fascinated as we get more into this to see the response from the athletes and the fact that they are, especially this generation, very, very motivated. They see what their peers are doing in other sports and they realize, ‘Hold on a second. This is the original sport. And coincidentally, 776 is named that because that was the year of the first ancient Olympic Games – 776 BCE."

The second season of Athlos will return to New York City on October 10 with outstanding athletes like Alexis Holmes, Gabby Thomas, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tara Davis-Woodhall and many more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More