Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts after individual raises scheduling concerns over Athlos track meet

Serena Willaims' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently reacted to a fan's concern regarding a delay in the schedule of the women's only meet, Athlos. The 2025 Athlos is set to take place on Oct 10, in contrast to the last season, where the event took place in September.

As per reports, Ohanian's only female event in October this year will be graced by Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, etc. Citius Mag took to their Instagram handle to announce the news to the track and field enthusiasts.

One of the fans reacted and questioned the delay in scheduling the event in track and field, especially with the 2025 World Outdoor Championships being held in September.

Alexis Ohanian replied to this netizen and stated that he and his team have had conversations with the athletes and received positive answers regarding the lengthening of their track and field season. He wrote:

"We checked with all of them first and they're really excited to extend their season for a premium platform (3M viewers last year) + record-breaking prize money + a lot of fun to finish off their season in style. Great Offseason afterparty, too."

Screenshot of the conversation between the fan and Ohanian (Image via: Citius Mag's Instagram)

Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian contrasts the experience of watching track and field through television and from the stadium

Serena Williams and Ohanian during a Los Angeles Golf Club event (Image via: Getty Images)

Alexis Ohanian shared the difference between watching track and field in the stadium and through television. During a conversation on the Ready Set Go podcast, Ohanian said television can't give the best feel of watching the sport despite his league, Athlos, having the best cameras.

He also remarked that he experienced watching the athletes in person last season in Houston, and that was quite special in his opinion. He said (via Ready Set Go podcast, 29:34 onwards):

"Watching the sport on television, you still don't get a true sense of the speed. We've got some great camera work, we've got like Olympic quality camera work for Athlos because I want it to look and feel as premium as it did in Paris. But when you see it in person which I hadn't done until I went to a training in Houston start of this year. I was sitting there on the track in a little folding chair, watching these ladies run and the speed even in training and the sound, it's special."

During the conversation, Alexis Ohanian also said that to give fans the best feel of Athlos, he also made suites near the track.

