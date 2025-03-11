Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian fondly remembers time spent coming up with Reddit logo on his own

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a glimpse of his first logo-making session when his first venture, My Mobile Menu, was underway in 2004, en route to officializing Reddit. Ohanian started his entrepreneurship journey in his senior year at the University of Virginia.

Serena Williams' $150m worth husband Alexis Ohanian (according to Celebrity Net Worth) learned to build websites by coding after his parents admitted him to computer programming classes at a community college. He graduated from the University of Virginia with degrees in history and commerce but was always inclined to build his own company. Partnering with his friend Steve Huffman, the 41-year-old built a phone-based food-ordering system, MyMobileMenu, that they pitched to Y Combinator in 2005.

However, the system failed to impress because of the lack of technology backing. Only then did Huffman and Ohanian come up with the online bulletin board, Reddit, joining Y Combinator's start-up roster in 2005. The venture was later acquired by Conde Nast.

In a recent Instagram story, Serena Williams' husband delved into nostalgia, shaing his logo sketching drafts before pitching MyMobileMenu's idea and later Reddit.

"Sketching my first logo back in 2004... what became reddit inc," Ohanian wrote in his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian showed a picture of logo making for Reddit; Source - Instagram@alexisohanian

Ohanian's Reddit started making waves since its launch. He joined the board members to work closely with Reddit, catering to the needs of the audience. In 2015, he stepped up as the co-founder alongside Huffman but left his position to focus on investing in 2018.

Serena Williams' husband resigned from Reddit in 2020, and African-American Michael Seibel replaced him.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian once made his feelings known about pursuing law had he not built Reddit

Ohanian speaking at the Featured Session: Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - (Source: Getty)

Last month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed he planned to become an attorney but sat out of the Law School Admission Test and joined Waffle House in Virginia. During his time with the American restaurant chain, the idea of entrepreneurship popped up in his mind that led to creating Reddit, the ninth-most visited website in the world (as of 2025).

Reflecting on the change of career path, Ohanian said he would have become an immigration lawyer had Reddit not happened.

"If I hadn’t walked out of that LSAT and into a Waffle House and had that epiphany that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and that ultimately led me to start up Reddit. I guess I would have stayed in the LSAT and I would have been a lawyer," he said via his Instagram post.

Serena Williams' husband added:

"I was thinking about doing immigration law. I am the son of an undocumented immigrant and I really liked this idea, I think it was a romanticized idea, but I really liked this idea of being a lawyer to help people become citizens of this great country. I don’t know if I would have been very good at it but I think I’d have figured it out, I guess, as a lawyer."

Ohanian ventured out into women's sports after stepping down from Reddit. He majorly invested in Angel City FC, a new franchise in the NWSL, co-produced a mini-series, 'The Offseason', offering glimpses of off-field lives of 11 soccer players. The tech mogul also launched Seven Seven Six, that hosted its first women-only track event in 2024.

