Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word response to shut down claim about lack of investment in women's sports

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, has rubbished the idea that no-one invests in women's sports. Ohanian and Williams are serial entrepreneurs and major investors in female sport in the US. The couple support a wide range of business ventures, but given Williams' legendary status, it's no surprise that sport tops their agenda.

Once touted as Forbes' "Mayor of the Internet," Ohanian has acknowledged that he initially found gaining traction for women's sports difficult. The Armenian likened his efforts to the early days of Reddit, which he founded. Since then, and after investing over $100 million of his own money, he insists that women's sports in the US is going from strength to strength.

As a result, Ohanian, who's worth $150 million (according to celebritynetworth.com) couldn't help but respond to a remark from a X (formerly Twitter) user, who posted:

"Nothing has changed. Bros still don't invest in women's sports."

Alexis Ohanian Twitter Screenshot (https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1899175979236708579?t=pPIRzUXZlXt3BhKfDFG6nw&s=19)

Ohanian's four-word reply on X was emphatic and direct:

"Oh yes we do"

Ohanian has long championed women's sports. He was originally inspired by the couple's elder daughter, Olympia, who's displaying signs of sporting prowess at age seven.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have invested over $100 million in women's sports

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Undeterred by the naysayers, Ohanian has forged ahead with many investments in female sports. He's known to have donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia women's basketball team and to support the team in the long run.

Moreover, Serena Williams and Ohanian are the major stakeholders in Angel City FC, who play in the National Women's Soccer League. Last year, Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six started the 776 Invitational event, which offered record-breaking purses to female track stars.

At the Forbes 30/50 Summit this week in Abu Dhabi, Ohanian was bullish about his investment and dismissive of the notion that women's sport was uninvestible:

"I think a lot of well-intentioned people were investing in things like women's sports as charity, because they had daughters, or granddaughters, and as soon as you compartmentalize anything that way, you're setting a bar on the success.

"You're setting a restriction on yourself. Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Ohanian and Serena Williams don't just invest in women's sports, as Williams has a stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The couple are also part owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams involved in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL golfing venture. Uniquely, Serena Williams' daughter Olympia is also a part of the investor group, making her the youngest owner of a sports team in history.

