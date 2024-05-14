Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is all set to organize the 776 Invitational in September 2024. The female-only track event will see several women athletes take part, among whom British sprinter Annie Tagoe seems most excited.

IMG model and track athlete on Team GB, Tagoe anchored her 4x100m relay team to a coveted bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. She started her professional track career in 2010 by clinching bronze in the medley relay at the inaugural Youth Olympics in Singapore.

Alongside her prowess on the track, Tagoe also made it to magazine covers. CircleZeroEight magazine launched its first print issue featuring her on the cover. Though some of her years have also been vexed by knee injuries and arthritis, Tagoe is set to compete at upcoming events, especially the 776 Invitational.

Tagoe took to her X handle to reshare a video posted by Ohanian featuring Tagoe training on the 776 track.

Her caption reads:

"A day in the life. 776."

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shed light on his mission with 776 Invitational:

"“Through this investment, we hope to not only provide athletes with the resources and visibility they need to have enduring careers but also to inspire fans worldwide with a reinvented format to experience the best of our sport."

Annie Tagoe hints at Olympics entry after Serena Williams' husband Alex Ohanian's event

In an interview with Team GB, Tagoe confirmed her Paris Olympics hopes in July-August. She said:

"I want to go to the Olympics, and I am going to go to the Olympics. This is the motivation I needed because there’s so many people supporting and believing in me. This was the first year in ten years that I’ve made the team because of all the injuries that I’ve had. Mappin & Webb heard my story and still said ‘we believe in you’.”

The Seven Seven Six-supported women-only event will promote inclusivity and equitability. The format seeks to emphasize its difference from the conventional sporting landscape. 776 Invitational will also aim to elevate the profile of (women) track athletes.

US track athlete Gabby Thomas was announced as the first partner of the 776 Invitational.