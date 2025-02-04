Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares 3-word reaction to Noah Lyles' perspective on development of track and field

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently reacted to track athlete Noah Lyles' statement regarding the change in his sport. Lyles spoke about this after winning his second 60m race of the season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday.

Lyles has spoken about the need to make amendments to the structure of the sport in the past, and he recently opened up about his role in being a part of this track advocacy. He shared that he could go with the flow and speak nothing and be loved or speak about the advocacy and get hatred.

Noah Lyles said during a post-match interview (via Citius Meg):

"You’re either changing the sport and changing something people love and they hate you, or you’re just going along with everybody and they love you just for going along with the flow."

Reacting to this, Ohanian shared a three-word reaction under the post. He tweeted:

"Change is underway"

Ohanian has played a part in the development of the female track since 2024. His new female-only track, Athlos, was an iconic feat in the discipline.

Noah Lyles shares his thoughts about the upcoming indoor meets in the 2025 season

Lyles at The Track in Boston during his 60m race at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Credits: Getty)

Noah Lyles shared his plans to compete in the upcoming meets of the 2025 season. He has competed in two indoor meets in the season so far at the RADD Sports Invitational in Florida and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

In a post-race interview on Sunday, Lyles said that the Boston event could be his last indoor meet of the season, as there are numerous other tournaments ahead in the season. Additionally, the 100m Olympic champion also stated he wanted to make sure that he participated in the meet and competed like himself. He said (via Flotrack:

"Right now I am going to get ready to race, I think this is probably going to be my my last indoor meet you know, I don't see a reason to keep going. There's a lot more track to be run later in the season so, I just wanted to make sure I came out here and I was able to put together a great start, great acceleration and finish like Noah Lyles. I'm ready to go even more later in the season, so this is a great start." [00:38]

Lyles also shared that he has no plans to compete in the 2025 World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in March to focus on the outdoor tournaments. The 27-year-old took part in the competition last year and bagged two silver medals in the 60m and 4x400m relays.

