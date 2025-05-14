Sha'Carri Richardson bids emotional farewell to her dog while sending him to K9 Training Academy

Sha'Carri Richardson uploaded an emotional video of her pet dog while sending him to a training academy. The sprinter is gearing up for the ongoing 2025 track season.

Richardson is in her off-season and frequently shares updates on social media about her daily life. She shared a video of sending her dog to a K9 training academy in Orlando on her Instagram account. Along with the video, she added an emotional caption, bidding her dog farewell. She wrote:

"Champion goes to school🐕‍🦺.. We're definitely missing him😭but he's in great hands @thek9trainingacademyorlan"

Amid her downtime, Richardson shares several updates about her hairstyles, outfits, and moments with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. She also attended the Met Gala 2025, where she donned a yellow-colored outfit designed by Valentino's Alessandro Michele, which was a tribute to her idol, Florence Griffith Joyner.

Ahead of her appearance at the Gala, Richardson received a heartfelt message from her boyfriend, Coleman. The latter penned an adorable note for her on X that read:

"I'm only interested in seeing one person outfit at the met gala tonight."

Outside of her off-track endeavors, Sha'Carri Richardson is training at the Star Athletics Club under coach Dennis Mitchell.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about how her training mates motivated her

Sha'Carri Richardson was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the 100m dash and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event. Ahead of competing in the quadrennial event, she sat for a conversation with Olympics.com and spoke about how she was motivated by her training teammates Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry.

Revealing their conversations about growth, Richardson said:

"We have those building conversations where we compliment each other's talents as well as compliment each other's strengths," Sha'Carri Richardson said. "But also... we have those uncomfortable conversations to hold each other accountable. And we're able to embrace each other's weaknesses and actually help each other build up on those moments. So we have all types of conversation."

In the same conversation, Richardson also talked about the hard work she did for the 2024 Summer Games.

"I know that the hard work I put in not even just physically on the track, as well as mentally and emotionally, to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and I'm going to continue to grow into...is a full fledged, surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world."

Sha'Carri Richardson is expected to make her 2025 debut at the Prefontaine Classic, which is slated for July 5.

