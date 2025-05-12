Sha'Carri Richardson to compete against Angel Reese, Coco Gauff, and other top athletes in quest for major award

Olympic champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will soon compete again, but not for a medal. The 25-year-old will be vying for an honor alongside top athletes like Angel Reese and Coco Gauff.

Richardson has been recently nominated for the BET Sportswoman of the Year Award 2025.

Even before Richardson made it big at the Paris Olympics, she had won several accolades as an American sprinter. For her brilliant performance at the Budapest World Championships in 2023, Richardson was awarded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year Award. In November 2023, a track at the John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas, was also renamed after Sha'Carri Richardson.

When she turned 25 this year, Richardson shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote in the caption of her post:

"Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵"

Richardson was present at the Met Gala 2025 alongside prominent athletes like Simone Biles and Noah Lyles.

When Sha'Carri Richardson shared advice for young women pursuing track and field

Sha'Carri Richardson's valuable advice for aspiring track and field athletes [Image Source: Getty]

A month before the Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson was interviewed by Cosmopolitan.com. The athlete opened up about her career and shared some valuable advice for young girls entering track and field.

“I will definitely tell any young woman or anyone out there, honestly, just believe in yourself. Once you believe in yourself, you can put the work in behind it. I know a lot of people say your dreams are only wishful thinking when you don't put it into words," she said.

“I will definitely say just working hard for what you want and putting in the effort and believing in yourself. It will come full circle. And also have fun! Never, never, never not have fun," the American sprinter added.

Richardson won two gold medals and a bronze at the Budapest World Championships in 2023. Although she missed the individual gold medal by a whisker, the American sprinter contributed to Team USA's Olympic gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

