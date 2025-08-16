Sha'Carri Richardson faces more setbacks following her airport arrest as she continues her 2025 struggle in Silesia

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson faced another disappointing 100m result in Silesia as she continues her struggle in the 2025 season. This was Richardson's first race after the USATF Outdoor Championships, where she had a controversial episode with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

During this event, Richardson also faced an arrest at the Seattle International Airport due to allegations of domestic violence against Coleman, even though the latter refused to file any charges against the 100m World champion. Amid this controversy, Richardson also failed to make it through to the 200m finals at the Nationals and eventually missed a shot at the Worlds in Tokyo next month.

However, at Silesia, Richardson went head-to-head against a strong field featuring her training mate and world lead holder in the 100m event, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The reigning World Champion finished sixth in the race, despite clocking a season-best run time of 11.05 seconds, while Jefferson-Wooden won the race in 10.66 seconds.

The Silesia event was the second Diamond League for Sha'Carri Richardson in her injury-laden 2025 season after the Prefontaine Classic last month in Eugene. At the Pre Classic, Richardson had a disappointing run and finished ninth in 11.19 seconds.

