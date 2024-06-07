Sha'Carri Richardson features in Powerade's "It Takes More" campaign ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 

Top brands have been collaborating with elite athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Sha'Carri Richardson was spotted in a video for Powerade's "It Takes More" campaign. Richardson recently displayed her exceptional athletics skills at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

She dominated the 100m lineup after registering a stunning time of 10.83 seconds to leave behind Julian Alfred and Dina Asher-Smith, who recorded 10.93 and 10.98 seconds on May 25, at Hayward Field in Eugene. Richardson became one of the nation's favorite athletes after her remarkable victories at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Extending her series of partnerships ahead of the 2024 Summer Games, she joined hands with Powerade, a sports drink manufactured and sold by the Coca-Cola Company. One of the campaign's videos featured long nails, painted with brown and turquoise colors to align with the product. Recognizing her hand in the video wasn't difficult given her signature nails.

She was spotted in her signature appearance for Powerade's "It Takes More" campaign, wearing a grey body-hugging suit and long lashes. She completed the look with long green dreadlocks. Powerade shared the picture with fans and wrote:

"@itsshacarri is here to show what MORE truly means."

Along with Richardson, the swimming world championships medalist Katie Grimes also partnered with the brand ahead of the 2024 Games.

"Getting ready for trial" - Sha'Carri Richardson gears up for the 2024 Olympic Trials following her victory at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson wins the women's 100m during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Sha'Carri Richardson competed in her Olympic season's 100m debut event at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. The 100m world champion, who clocked a striking 10.65 at the 2023 WAC, also emerged victorious on the home soil.

During a post-race interview with Citius Mag, Richardson opened up about her nervousness before the competition, stating that she uses it as a source of motivation.

"Honestly, I feel great about my race. I feel like I'm continuing to grow, develop into a mature athlete, as well as a vessel that I am put on this earth to do, to continue to grow," Richardson said. "I would not be human to say that I wasn't nervous, but I was nervous, but as my coach said, use that nervousness as motivation," (at 0:04).

Further, when asked about her upcoming schedule, she revealed her focus on the Trials and said:

"Grinding, focusing, growing, and getting ready for trial."

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 21 to 30, 2024.