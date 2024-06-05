Sha'Carri Richardson hails 2023 World Championships as 'pivotal' moment of her career and life

Sha'Carri Richardson kept the 2023 World Championships as an equivalent to the Olympics. The sprint double achiever, having won the 100m and 4x100m relay at the event, has been making waves on the competitive ground ever since, as a perfect buildup to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Richardson couldn't compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics since she was banned for a month after failing a doping test. However, she was quick to shed off the impact of the unfortunate incident. To kick start her 2023 season, the two-time World champion ran in 10.82s to take home the US National champion title from the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Soon after, at the 2023 World Championships, in contention with legendary names like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, Richardson ran the 100m in 10.65s to secure the win. Another win came in the 4x100m relay, in which she ran the anchor leg.

The event not only etched her name as a promising track athlete and top Olympic seed but also made her a fashion icon.

Sha'Carri Richardson has been showering herself with lucrative brand endorsements since. In a recent interview with Nylon.com, when asked about mentioning the competition that changed her life, she mentioned the 2023 World Championships.

According to her, the World Championships is less an event and more of a celebration with athletes coming from all parts of the world.

"Recently, I won the World Championships. That’s a massive championship meet where all the different countries that run track come together and compete. It’s like if the Olympics were only for track and held every two years instead of four. Winning this previous 2023 World Championship moment was such a pivotal moment in my career and just for myself."

Sha'Carri Richardson shares that her beauty routine empowers her to perform best

Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Hailing from a family where the women always decked up irrespective of the occasion, Sha'Carri Richardson follows the same that her grandmother, mother, and sister did. Donning long stiletto nails and vibrant hair on the track, the 24-year-old said during the aforementioned interview that dressing well before stepping out of the house plays a huge role in building her confidence.

"I've always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best. I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good."

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m race at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, her first win of 2024. She will now look to compete at the Olympic Trials.