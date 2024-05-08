Sha'Carri Richardson showed remarkable athletic prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and clinched a gold medal in the 100m event.

The American sprinter left the favorite Jamaican duo, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce behind to register a striking time of 10.65 seconds. However, the world champion remained dormant from the 2024 indoor season including the championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, Richardson's current shape prompts a cause for worry. She opened her Olympic season at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League at the Egret Stadium in China on April 20, 2024, and stepped on the track as fans' prime pick to top the women's 200m lineup.

However, failing to meet the expectations, the American sprinter had to settle in second place behind Australia's Torrie Lewis, who clocked 22.96 seconds. Richardson who secured the bronze medal last year in the Hungarian capital after clocking 21.92 seconds, registered a time of 22.99 seconds in China.

A week later, she competed at the Shanghai Diamond League. The three-time world championship medalist was again left behind to settle in third place. Daryll Neita and Anavia Battle secured the top two places after registering a time of 22.62 and 22.99 seconds, respectively. Richardson finished third with a time of 23.11 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson will make the 100m debut in the Olympic year at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 2024 Prefontaine Classic scheduled on May 25, 2024, at the home ground, Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson is set to compete against Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, a three-time World Championships medalist from the Ivory Coast who holds the personal best of 10.72 seconds, which she recorded in 2022 to set an African record. Richardson will also lock horns with Julien Alfred, a Saint Lucian sprinter.

Alfred recently secured a gold medal in the 60m event at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom. She also bagged a silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and recorded her personal best of 10.81 seconds at the 2022 Big 12 Conference in Lubbock, Texas.

With her gaze fixed on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson is also poised to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials slated from June 21 to 30 in Eugene, Oregon.