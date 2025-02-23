Sha'Carri Richardson gives two-word response to young fan donning a t-shirt with her face

Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed her adoration for a young fan as the latter shared a picture of themself with the sprinter's face on her t-shirt. The young fan was seen donning a black-on-black outfit paired with a bag.

The young fan's acquaintance shared the picture while highlighting Richardson as her inspiration and wrote:

"Her idol," adding a pink heart.

Richardson's impressive performances over the past few years, including the 2023 World Championships in Budapest have earned her a devoted fanbase. At the 2023 WAC, she clicnhed two gold medals in 100m, and 4x100m relay, and one bronze medal in the 200m event.

The American's recent victories at the French capital cemented her prospect as a fierce competitor in the circuit. Richardson collected a silver medal in the 100m event at the 2024 Games after following Julien Alfred. The world champion ran the last leg of the 4x100m relay race and helped Team USA clinch the gold medal.

Feeling elated by the young fan's gesture, Richardson shared the picture on Instagram story and penned a heartfelt reaction.

"Pretty girl," wrote the sprinter while adding a pink heart emoji with golden sparkle emoji.

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes an impressive appearance in Nike's Super Bowl commercial

Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 at Stade de France in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made an appearance in Nike's first Super Bowl ad since 1998 alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, and basketball players A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu.

The ad along with the "So Win" anthem was unveiled during the Super Bowl LIX, featuring the faceoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The video features women athletes overcoming the barriers in sports.

The ad features a voiceover by rapper Doechii and shows mesmerizing black and white cinematography with the female athletes flaunting their athletic profiles. Richardson is seen leading the video with her sprinting start position, staring into the camera.

The Paris Olympics medalist was sported in a Nike training outfit, that featured a cut-out on her left side. Richardson elevated her athletic look with big hoops and separate arm sleeves that flaunted her tattoos and her signature unique diamond-studded nails.

The inspiring and long-due ad concluded with the American sprinter leading her squad to women's 4x100m relay race victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

