Sha'Carri Richardson grooves with Ciara while hopping on 'run it up' trend after electrifying performance at Athlos NYC 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson hopped on a social media trend with Ciara, who performed at the second edition of Athlos NYC. Richardson was an integral part of the women-only track event, engaging with fans and supporting athletes.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson won the women’s 100m title and also anchored the 4x100m relay team to gold at the 2023 World Championships. The following year, she aimed to repeat her feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics but finished second behind Julien Alfred. Richardson’s 2025 season didn’t feature any major podium finishes, but she turned heads with her Nike ad campaigns and other brand endorsements.

The Olympian also announced that she would join the Athlos family as an advisor-owner, alongside fellow track and field athletes Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall in 2026. She didn’t compete in this edition of the league but was a mainstay at the Fan Zone Plaza, engaging with fans and supporting the competing athletes.

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old also met star performer Ciara and joined her in a backstage social media trend. The duo jogged in place to Ciara’s song 'Run It Up' from the album CiCi and ended the clip, striking a few poses for the camera.

Richardson and Ciara hop onto a trend; Instagram - @itsshacarri

The original post by the pop star was captioned as:

Ad

"Running it up with the fastest girl in the world! @itsshacarri"

Richardson was in contention at the 2025 World Championships, finishing fifth in the women's 100m and winning gold with the 4x100m relay team.

Sha'Carri Richardson once expressed that it was an honor for her to join the Athlos family

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson has been a force to be reckoned with on the track since her college days at LSU. She has also used her platform to advocate for mental health and address social issues, including discrimination against Black and Brown athletes and others. As one of the leading female sprinters globally, she has also spoken about creating a path for the next generation to follow.

Ad

In her interview with Athlos on Instagram, while discussing her new role in the league, the multiple-time World medalist shared that she sees it as her responsibility to transform the sport, paving the way for future athletes.

"This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being in the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport I feel like, it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch and know that nothing could stop them," she said.

Ad

"It's just the beginning. My vision for track and field going forward is to leave the lanes full of creativity. There's no cookie-cutter ways to be. There's no image that you have to obtain," the sprinter added.

Sha'Carri Richardson began her 2025 season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, finishing fourth in the 100m. She also earned a silver at the Brussels Diamond League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More