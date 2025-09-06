Sha'Carri Richardson poses in special white outfit as she gears up for the World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson posed in a special white outfit ahead of the upcoming World Championships. The current edition of the championships shall be held at Tokyo from September 13 onwards.

The Olympic champion sprinter recently posted a selfie of herself on her Instagram story. In the selfie, Richardson was seen wearing a printed white robe, as she posed for the camera.

In another story, the Olympic champion sprinter flaunted her well kept nails. Richardson captioned the post as,

"Hall cam Trendsetter. Let them know Miss Kelly @kellyphan nails"

Screengrabs of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram stories [Image Source : Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram]

Sha'Carri Richardson has had a wobbly ride throughout the 2025 season so far. Had it not been for her gold medal at the Budapest edition, the Olympic champion sprinter had almost lost her chance to participate at the World Championships in Tokyo.

However, Richardson improved her performance at the penultimate leg of the Diamond League meet, i.e. the Brussels meet, where she stood second overall with a timing of 11.08 seconds, behind her teammate and Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who went on to win the Diamond League finals, which were held at Zurich in Switzerland.

When Sha'Carri Richardson turned honest on dealing with unfavorable outcomes

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on unfavorable outcomes [Image Source : Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson once recounted her outlook on unfavorable outcomes. The Olympic champion sprinter had finished last at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic meet held in July 2025.

In her candid conversation with the media after the match, Richardson remarked,

"Honestly, it's about having a ground. I go back to my faith and having that faith. If you don't believe in yourself first, you can't expect anybody else to believe in you. So, I believe in the fact that no matter what I do, when I am 100%, there's literally nothing that can stop me but me." [0:37 onwards]

Sha'Carri Richardson had explained in the press conference ahead of the race that her primary target was to finish the race without any injuries. In her words,

“I am looking for a well executed race. That definitely involves me having a healthy race. I was staying an injury this year in February that completely set me back from the season, delaying my start of the season and just how I would normally execute. So, if anything, my biggest thing is having a healthy race tomorrow.” [7:33 onwards]

Sha'Carri Richardson seasonal best performance came at the Silesia Diamond League meet, where she clocked a timing of 11.05 seconds. However, she could only manage a best finish of sixth position with that performance.

