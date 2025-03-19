Sha'Carri Richardson reacts as Christian Coleman pens warm message for Olympic medalist while connecting with fans

Christian Coleman penned a heartfelt note for Sha'Carri Richardson after the conclusion of his invitational. Shortly after, Richardson reacted with another sweet message for the 29-year-old.

Richardson and Coleman were first spotted together on December 7 in Orlando, at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends. They were also seen together at the Super Bowl. The two posted several pictures, raising dating speculations. They have frequently shared updates on social media, showcasing the time they spent together.

Most recently, the two were seen engaged in the Christian Coleman Invitational, held on Saturday, March 15, at the Westlake Lions Track and Field team. A few days after the event, Coleman penned a heartfelt note for Richardson, appreciating her for being an inspiration for the youth.

He shared a video of him and Richardson working during the invitational and showcased the crowd of young athletes. Adding a cute note in the caption, he wrote:

"Keep inspiring the youth & the world @itsshacarri. I promise we right behind you."

Shortly after Coleman shared this note, Sha'Carri Richardson reposted the video on her Instagram story and lauded him for his positive deeds for the community.

"You the chosen one 🖤🤞 Thank you for all the things you do for your community! We got you! @coleman2," she wrote.

Richardson's Instagram story (@itsshacarri)

When Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about how track helped her recognize her energetic side

American Olympic athlete, Richardson- Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson appeared in an interview with the Running Things podcast in October 2020. She spoke about how track helped her bring out her positive side. The interviewer asked if she had the same energy during interviews and races since childhood. The American athlete replied that she was a quiet child, adding that sports played a significant role in bringing out a more energetic side of her.

“Actually, I feel like track brought it out. Younger girl was a little quiet. If you got to know me, you saw me. You saw this side. But if you didn't know me enough, no. I think track definitely was that shell that brought me out because it kind of brought, like I said, popularity to me. When I was like, 'to me, that was kind of me.' I was that track girl, that fast girl.' So, it kind of slowly brought me out of a bubble,” Sha'Carri Richardson said.

“Not saying, I was shy naturally but it's just like I was just to myself and it just brought me out of a bubble and it just exposed me to different things and just experienced the different things, different people just brought me right out this, Sha'Carri," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman also celebrated the latter's 29th birthday by going on a beach vacation with other friends. The duo is training under the same coach, Dennis Mitchell, for the 2025 track season.

