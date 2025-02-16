Sha'Carri Richardson reacts as Christian Coleman's rocks an all-black outfit and shares a cozy picture of the couple

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to pictures shared by Christian Coleman, which also featured a cosy picture of them. She also gushed over the all-black outfit Coleman donned in the update.

Richardson and Coleman have both been making very frequent public appearances together, solidifying the ongoing rumours of them being together. Along with their appearances, their updates on social media are another aspect that showcase the bond between them.

Coleman recently shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram, where in almost all the pictures he struck several poses while wearing a black Palm Angels jacket paired with black jeans and a white shirt. The American also accessorised his outfit by wearing a black cap. Along with this, he shared a cosy yet stunning picture with Sha'Carri Richardson, where the latter was seen sitting on his lap while rocking a red-coloured cut-out dress.

Richardson made her feelings known about this update by leaving a comment under this post that read:

"😍😍😍😍OOOUUUU"

Sha'Carri Richardson's comment on Instagram

Ahead of this, Coleman made his feelings known for her by sharing a sweet message for her on Valentine's Day. The duo attended a Katt Williams show on February 14, and amid the show, Richardson received a shoutout from Williams from the stage. Coleman shared a clip of this moment on his Instagram story, where the comedian was saying:

"Sha'Carri, let me tell some you something, god dammit! You make us so moth******* proud. You make us so moth******* proud.," Katt Williams said.

Making his feelings known about this, the American jokingly added a caption on his story that read:

"My Valentine done took over the Katt Williams show. @itsshacarri."

Sha'Carri Richardson shared glimpses of her visit to the Super Bowl with Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have sparked dating rumours all over the internet, and amid these speculations, the duo are almost regularly sharing several adorable updates with each other, hinting toward their relationship. They recently visited the Super Bowl together, and following this, Richardson shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, where she posed in a unique multi-coloured attire. She also shared two pictures with Coleman.

In the first one, the rumoured couple were seen holding each other's hands, and in the second one they posed together, Richardson gently touching his face. The post's caption read:

"Even from the down under, still going up."

Sha'Carri Richardson and Coleman were first spotted together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, which was held on December 7, 2024, in Orlando. This appearance stirred up speculations of the two of them being in a relationship.

