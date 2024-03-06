Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to Mondo Duplantis' victorious pole-vault performance at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to Mondo Duplantis' victory at the World Indoor Athletics Championship. Duplantis clinched his second Indoor title in Glasgow as he jumped 6.05m.

Richardson and Duplantis have been close friends ever since their university days. Both players attended Louisiana State University and their tale of friendship beyond the borders of their respective disciplines is quite popular in the athletics circuit. Being stars of their respective sports, their friendship has remained true.

Sha'Carri Richardson was among the first to appreciate Duplantis' victory. She took to her Instagram to share the podium photo of the Swedish pole vaulter with the caption:

"It's not a plane, its MONDOOO"

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Usually, the mark of 5.85m is a routine for the triple world champion and the 2021 Tokyo Games reigning champion. However, Duplantis was struggling on that very day and was not at his best self. Moreover, the preliminary failures in the first two attempts added more pressure on the Swedish pole vaulter.

He cleared 5.85m on his first attempt and later cleared 5.95m which turned out to be enough for him to win the gold medal as second-placed Sam Kendricks jumped 5.9m. Duplantis later jumped 6.05m and attempted to break his indoor world record by jumping 6.24m. However, he failed to do so in three attempts. Nevertheless, the Swede bagged his second World Indoors Championships gold.

"This was the hardest I've ever worked. It took a lot out of me today. More than I would have liked. A bit sloppier than I'd prefer as well, especially with some of those attempts," Duplantis said after his win.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to her billboard at her hometown

Sha'Carri Richardson recently featured on a billboard after she collaborated with NIKE last year following her performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

NIKE recently launched the "Swoosh bag", a product in collaboration with the French luxury brand Jacquemus. Owing to this, her billboards were displayed across her hometown in Dallas, Texas.

Richardson took to X(formerly Twitter) as she shared a picture of the billboard with the caption:

"Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city."

Sha'Carri Richardson also shared some behind the scenes shots from the NIKE shoot, with the caption:

"The little girl that was raised in South Dallas on the other side of town, posted up in Downtown Dallas repping 214 anywhere I go 🌎🖤🫶🏾🔌,"

The 23-year-old has been sponsored by the brand since 2019. She recently signed a new deal with the American brand for $20 million till 2028.