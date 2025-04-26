Sha'Carri Richardson reveals how boyfriend Christian Coleman will come to her rescue in hilarious meme

Sha'Carri Richardson recently disclosed how her boyfriend and fellow American sprinter, Christian Coleman, will assist her in a hilarious meme. The couple is currently training together for the 2025 track season.

Coleman recently opened his 2025 track season by competing at the Tom Jones Invitational on April 19. He ran in the 100m dash; however, it did not turn out well for him, as he earned a fourth-place finish. Apart from his performance, another highlight of this event was Richardson accompanying him at the event.

The couple has been recently making rounds all over the internet as they frequently share adorable updates with each other on social media. From training together to spending each other's birthdays together, they uploaded glimpses of everything on their Instagram. Most recently, Richardson showcased her bond with Coleman through a hilarious meme, which had the caption:

"Pov: Idc how independent I am... I was raised in a household where only men touch a trash can😂💯"

Echoing this, Sha'Carri Richardson jokingly revealed how Coleman would come to her rescue, stating:

"😂😂 I will call Christian name in a heartbeat."

Richardson’s Instagram story

Richardson and Coleman made their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, which was held on December 7 in Orlando.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her emotions being her superpower

In an interview with Olympics.com, Sha'Carri Richardson once made her feelings known about her emotions being her superpower. She revealed that her emotions helped her prepare for her races and played a significant role in her competitions. The Olympic silver medalist said that she cannot walk into a race without completely feeling the inspiration she gets from her fans and her family. Calling her emotions her superpower, she said:

“My heart is my brain. My emotions are my superpower, and at the same time, they’re my kryptonite. I cannot walk into a race without fully feeling the emotions from training, or the emotions from the motivation, or the inspiration I get from my fans, my family.”

She added:

“So when I walk out onto the track, that is what my heart is filled with, and that is the adrenaline that gets me going. As soon as my foot, my spike, hits the track, my heart confirms that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and who I am.”

Outside of her track heroics, Sha'Carri Richardson is leading an eventful personal life with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. They also attended the Super Bowl together in February 2025, and shared sneak peeks of their visit on Instagram.

