Sha'Carri Richardson reveals who she would race against from past

Sha'Carri Richardson has revealed she wishes to race against former athlete Wilma Rudolph. Richardson is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Richardson opened her 2025 season by competing at the Golden Grand Prix, which was held on May 18 in Tokyo. She ran in her traditional event, the 100m; however, the season debut did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of earning a podium finish.

The American clocked 11.47s, which made her settle in the fourth position, and the top three places were claimed by Bree Rizzo, Twanisha Terry, and Sade McCreath, respectively. A few days after this race, Richardson sat for a conversation with Whoop, where she was asked questions about various aspects of her life, including the name of one athlete she would race against from history.

She named Wilma Rudolph, an American former sprinter who fought against polio as a child and became a world-record-holding Olympic champion. She also holds three Olympic gold medals and one bronze medal.

"Oh my gosh, I really like this question. If I could race anyone in history, it would be Wilma Rudolph," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

Richardson also revealed various other things about herself, including the one wellness habit she swears by, the song she listens to before competing in a race, one piece of advice that stuck with her, and more.

When Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about being inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner

In June 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about why she saw track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner as her inspiration in a conversation with Flo Track. Richardson spoke about the latter's commendable skills on the track, highlighting her grace and style while competing.

“As I stated many times, FloJo is an inspiration to me due to the fact that she was the best woman to do the events I've ever even competed in…When she entered the game, the grace and the style she brought into the game was different than anything going on in her time," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

She further spoke about how Joyner handled the negative and positive feedback.

“Whether she received negative feedback, positive feedback, she never allowed it to change her style. If anything, she allowed it to express herself even more. And at the end of the day, you always have to put at the end of the sentence that she was the best,” she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently sent a strong message to the competitors after missing the podium finish in the season opener.

