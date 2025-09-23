  • home icon
Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend Christian Coleman at loss of words after winning World Championships gold medal amid struggles throughout the season

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 23, 2025 02:34 GMT
Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman at the World Athletics Championships - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, was at a loss for words after winning his first gold medal of the season at the World Athletics Championships. The American underwent several adversities throughout the season, both professionally and personally.

Coleman clinched his first gold medal of the season after Team USA's victory in the men's 4x100m relay race. The team, including Coleman, Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Courtney Lindsey, clocked a world lead time of 37.29s, gracefully defending the title they won in 2023 in Budapest. Canada and the Netherlands claimed second and third places, recording 37.55s and 37.81s, respectively.

Shortly after this triumph, Coleman shared his feelings about it by sharing a bunch of pictures from the race, and he was at a loss for words as he had just added a gold medal emoticon to the caption.

"🥇"
Coleman couldn't qualify for the men's 100m race at the World Championships. He finished fifth in the race after posting his season-best time of 9.86s at the USATF National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Along with his setbacks on the track, a controversy erupted after the news of his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson, went viral on social media. The latter was reportedly arrested for assaulting Coleman at the airport.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about the arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman became the talk of the town after a video of the former shoving the latter at the airport made rounds on the internet. Reportedly, she was arrested by the Seattle Police Department for a fourth-degree domestic violence charge; however, Coleman did not press any charges.

Shortly after this unexpected incident, Richardson broke her silence, holding herself accountable for putting herself in a precarious situation with someone she cared deeply about. Without mentioning Coleman's name, she shared a statement on her Instagram story, saying:

"More than anything, definitely, a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromised situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for, is what something that holding me accountable. I'm taking this time to not only see myself but also get a certain level of help that overall will truly reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit, and not allowing this moment but accepting this moment to be more."
She further acknowledged that she will not run away from the situation, adding:

"And so, I really appreciate you all supporting me and showing up and even holding me accountable for being my best self. So, more than anything, I refuse to run away and face whatever comes head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you've got to get through to get there."

Speculations about Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman dating stirred up in December last year, after they were spotted together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

