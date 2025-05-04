Sha’Carri Richardson’s boyfriend Christian Coleman makes his feelings known after fifth-place finish at Shanghai Diamond League

Sha’Carri Richardson’s boyfriend, Christian Coleman’s attempt to reclaim his dominance on the track hit another setback with a fifth-place finish in the 100m at the Shanghai Diamond League. Coleman last clinched gold in the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, clocking 6.41s against Noah Lyles.

The Shanghai Diamond League was the second meet of the 15-event 2025 Diamond League, which started on April 26 in Xiamen, China. In the event, Akani Simbine maintained his lead, finishing first in the 100m, 9.98s. Kishane Thompson beat both Christian Coleman and Letsile Tebogo, securing a second finish at 9.99s.

Botswana’s Tebogo secured third place,10.03s, while Coleman placed fifth at 10.13s. Despite the result, Christian Coleman remains confident, counting the progress he’s making in training. He tweeted on X after the race,

"The first few races haven’t gone exactly as expected, but I know what I’m capable of and feel it every day in practice."

The American Sprinter and Coleman's girlfriend, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been a constant source of support for him. She accompanied him for his 2025 season opener and was seen supporting him for the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. The two often share snippets of their practice sessions on social media as they prepare for the 2025 track season together.

Both athletes missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Richardson after testing positive for THC (a component of cannabis), and Coleman due to anti-doping whereabouts violations. Richardson later went and secured silver in the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics.

Coleman opened his 2025 season at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on April 19, where he ran in the 100m and placed fourth. He then competed at the Xiamen Diamond League on April 26, again finishing fourth in the 100m. Olympic relay silver medallist Akani Simbine dominated that meet as well, clocking 9.99s, winning the season’s first 100m title, and beating Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and former World Champion Coleman.

Despite the ban in 2020, Christian Coleman claimed gold at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. However, he missed the chance to compete in individual events at the Paris 2024 Games by finishing fourth in both 100m and 200m at the US Olympic Trials. He was a part of the US men's 4x100m relay team.

Christian Coleman opens up about his fifth-place finish following the event

Christian Coleman poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow - Source: Getty

Christian Coleman did not have the best start at the Shanghai Diamond League, as he finished in fifth place in the 100m. Speaking with runnerspace after the event, he shared his thoughts on what’s next as he returns to training.

"I just got to keep building and getting better. I mean, obviously, I'm in a new program, but I don't know. There's no excuse. I mean, the times I'm putting down in practice and the shape that I know I'm in, I just got to keep, keep doing that. I feel like that's just my battle to get over to get out there and put what I know I can do on the track." (0:06 onwards)

He added the areas to focus on in the coming weeks, saying

"Uh, I guess just when I get on top of my runs, just being able to just maintain what I know I'm I'm capable of doing. Um, I don't know. I mean, I'm not worried. It's all there. I mean, it's still early, but I feel like I should be a little bit ahead of schedule where I am right now, but I don't know. I mean, I feel good about it if I just keep staying at it. I know finally my breakthrough will come through."

About his upcoming schedule, Coleman mentioned that he has the Tokyo meet in about two weeks, following which he’ll focus on training. He concluded by saying that there are big opportunities ahead, and he plans to continue working hard so that he’ll be in a much better place as the season progresses.

